Paige Spiranac showed off her toned physique in a black string bikini. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is a former pro-golfer, and though she mostly spends her days working as an Instagram influencer now, she still works the sport into her brand.

While playing golf can definitely earn some money for major players like Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, it appears Paige has carved out a career doing things like modeling.

She recently advertised her 2023 wall calendar looking absolutely stunning in a bikini, telling followers they should buy it for loved ones.

Paige showed off her sensational figure in a black string bikini as she stood in a hot tub, soaking wet from head to toe.

Her blonde hair was wet and slicked back behind her, and despite the fact that she had clearly taken a dip in the water, not even a bit of eyeliner was out of place.

Paige’s makeup looked flawless, with black eyeliner that gave her a Megan Fox vibe, as well as dark red matte lipstick.

On top of the picture, she wrote, “My 2023 calendar! Great gift for you, friends, or boss lol.”

At the bottom, she left a link where her followers can buy the calendar, which is available for $28 and features one picture of Paige every single month.

Paige Spiranac stuns in a barely-there bikini. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac shared a black string bikini shot to promote her 2023 calendar

Paige had previously shared the bikini shot to her Instagram Feed, where she once again advertised her 2023 calendar.

She shared the picture with her followers in October and even revealed some behind-the-scenes details nobody would know about.

In her caption, she said she had done her own hair and makeup while her mother acted as the photographer at The Rusty Skillet Ranch in Colorado.

The sports influencer, who was number one on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, endorses several golf-related brands, including Swag Golf, Dynamic Brands, and Points Bet.

Paige endorsed Shot Scope in a pair of black spandex shorts

In September, she shared a picture of herself in a tight striped crop top, black spandex shorts, and white socks. She sat on the ground next to a set of golf clubs as she advertised a big sale by Shot Scope.

Paige advertised the brand that has “rangefinders and GPS devices that have performance tracking.”

Shot Scope will take your golf game to the next level, using digital tracking to give you an idea of how you’re performing on the course. Products include laser range finders, GPS Watches, and handheld devices to give customers a much more in-depth look at their golf game.

Paige frequently advertises for Club Champion

When she’s not busy advertising Shot Scope, Paige also endorses another favorite brand, Club Champion.

In May, she wore a dove gray spandex one-piece sports ensemble that featured incredibly tight bottoms and crossed straps at the back. She looked over her shoulder in a flirty gesture as she stood on the golf course in front of a set of clubs, looking like she definitely knew what she was doing.

Paige offered fans a discount code for those who want to get a fitting done at Club Champion. In the caption, she also asked, “I’m so excited for summer golf! What’s one course on your bucket list?”

Club Champion has several physical locations around the world, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Rather than using just any old golf clubs, Club Champion gives customers a custom golf club fitting. First, you will go to the store and hit a few balls using the clubs you have in order to get a benchmark of your performance.

From there, you’ll choose from 65,000+ club combinations to create the perfect golf clubs to maximize your performance.