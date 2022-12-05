Paige Spiranac offers fans some holiday treats. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac undeniably turned some heads in her latest share as she gifted her fans with some incredible views.

The 29-year-old influencer and now professional golfer posed amongst mother nature as she offered her fans some holiday gift ideas.

Paige is known for her striking appearance. However, in her latest posts, the blonde beauty has been taking a swing at another endeavor.

The social media influencer has been not only practicing her golf game, but she’s become an instructor as well.

Paige has resumed being highly active on her Instagram, where she has shared her latest tips and tricks on how to become an all-around better golfer.

It goes without saying Paige has certainly lured in her 3.7 million followers with her incredible form.

Paige Spiranac stuns for holiday sales

Paige took to her Instagram Story as she shared a special offer with her fans.

Simply put, if her fans purchased her one-of-a-kind calendar within a certain timeframe, they would receive it just in time for the holidays.

As she promoted her new product, the golf pro sported a beautiful low-cut bodysuit. The suit was a perfect shade of yellow as it had a lovely velvety texture.

She coordinated the velvety attire with a pair of taupe-colored ankle boots that featured a couple of cute buckles, along with a zipper down the side.

Paige left her blonde hair parted down the middle as she styled the locks in light curls while they flowed elegantly down her body.

Her makeup complemented the overall fit, as she went with a nice smokey eye and paired it with a pretty bat wing design along her eyes.

She then added some touches of blush and bronzer while she completed the look by wearing a pinkish-nude lip that gave the photo that little extra pop of color.

As she posed in the forest, she announced to her followers, “If you order now you’ll get by the holiday” in regard to her new calendar.



Pic credit: @@_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac teams up with Club Champion

In another recent post, Paige teamed up with Club Champion, which is a company primarily focused on golf gear.

The brand is also the globe’s number one in terms of gold fitters and builders, as they offer measurable improvement.

However, in the post, Paige offered her fans an exclusive discount using her unique code.

In the short clip, the athlete teed up as she got ready to demonstrate her immaculate form.

Paige geared up in all of her golf attire as she tied her hair up in a loose bun and got ready to swing.

She captioned the post, “Cheeky little deal from @clubchampion👀 50% off fitting fee! Just in time for the holiday season❤️ code is PAIGE. Get fit for new clubs today! Link in my bio to find a location near you⛳️.”

Fans came out to show their love as the post secured 158k likes and over 2k expressive followers in the comment section.