Paige Spiranac has continued to ride her social media fame wave for a seemingly endless amount of time and her latest post only further proved that the golfer has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

The former golf professional, 30, wowed the web again this week as she posed on the green in a unique way.

The blonde stunner, who recently announced she has returned to her Playing a Round With Paige podcast, took time out to promote the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Florida and LA Golf, doing so in a way only she could pull off.

Looking as gorgeous as always, Paige shared a two-part series in support of the resort, going sans clothing for the pics.

Relaxing on the golfing green in a bathtub, Paige showed hints of her famously-toned curves as she lounged outside with what looked to be hundreds of golf balls providing the only means of concealment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gripping one ball in her hand, which rested on the edge of the tub, Paige used a handful of other balls to hold against her chest while one knee tilted up for a bend.

Giving a close-mouthed smile first before flashing her brilliant grin in the second photo, Paige kept her makeup on-point, using subtle tints of mauve over her lips and tasteful sweeps of mascara and shadow on her eyes.

“Got balls?” she captioned the snaps before tagging LA Golf.

While her recent post may have shown the star in one of her more daring poses, Paige typically sticks to sharing shots of herself in plunging tops.

Paige Spiranac rocks a plunging tank to promote towels

As reported by Monsters and Critics in early March, Paige promoted Devant Sport Towels while wearing a green tank top.

Seen beaming as she leaned over a clothesline full of colorful towels, Paige gave fans the suggestion to “spice up” their golfing bags with a towel

Though the Instagram sensation does promote other brands at times, she also makes sure to remind fans that she has her own line of accessories.

In late March, Paige posed in an open blazer and a green miniskirt while touting her towel line and relaying that she was welcoming new additions to the line.

Paige Spiranac starts up her own line of towels and golf accessories

A look at Paige’s personal website shows that the towel she announced was hitting the store soon seems to be available for sale.

The Amen Towel, which shows Paige’s image printed onto the material, runs for $39 and seems to be the only new item that is still up as several of her other products have already sold out.

Paige also sells other items on her site, with her long-awaited 2023 calendar still up for sale for $30.

The site also pulls up a heart-emblazoned baseball cap for $45 and a Heartbreaker T-shirt for $30.

She also sells a stylish golf bag in white and pink coloring that runs for $289.