This weekend, golf and social media star Paige Spiranac brought her captivating beauty to Australia as she attended the Melbourne Racing at Flemington Racecourse.

Spiranac, who turns 30 this month, donned a strapless fitted floral gown for the occasion, which was primarily white with gorgeous red flowers as part of the design.

Spiranac kept her blonde hair in curls flowing past her shoulder to one side in a stunning image from the racecourse.

Her makeup was also on point, including dark brows and lashes, along with red lipstick to match her beautiful dress.

To complete the look, Spiranac wore tall white strappy heels and a white tulle fascinator on her head.

The popular social media celeb had no accessories visible as she struck a pose with one hand on her hip, standing before green grass and the Flemington sign in the background.

Paige Spiranac strikes a pose at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Spiranac, who is known for her golf skills and gracing the cover of Maxim’s Hot 100 issue, was at the racecourse for work. During her time at the track, she also got to strike a pose next to TV presenter Bruce McAvaney, whom she said was “looking special,” per Daily Mail.

Paige Spiranac’s Australia trip also included rugby and golf

Prior to her visit to Flemington Racecourse, Spiranac was a surprise guest at the Manly Sea Eagles training this past Wednesday. She showed some of her skills with a tackling dummy, taking it down in an aggressive manner. Along with that, she reportedly connected on a goal kick and celebrated the moment enthusiastically.

Ahead of showing her rugby skills, Spiranac participated in a round of nine holes at Bayview Golf Club in Mona Vale, on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The stunning golf star teamed with Toafofoa Sipley, but they fell by one stroke to Reuben Garrick and Jake Trbojevic.

Per Daily Mail’s report, Spiranac showed her skills on the golf course as well, by sinking a “clutch” putt and also connecting on some “sweetly-timed drives.”

Following Spiranac’s visit, the Sea Eagles have a bit of a break as they’ll take on the Parramatta Eels on Thursday, March 16.

Spiranac shared a full-body workout routine anyone can use

To stay in fantastic shape and also train her muscles to achieve those impressive putts and drives on the course, Spiranac uses a variety of training. She’s shared a good bit of what she likes to do for workouts on her official YouTube channel.

Several years ago, Spiranac uploaded a video in which she went through a full-body routine that others could use. It involves working out with resistance bands and applying high intensity interval training (HIIT) cardio circuits.

She started with leg work, performing a standing leg abduction using a tree for balance. Spiranac then faced the tree and performed repetitions of standing straight-leg kickbacks. Next up, she did some banded squats using the resistance band, followed by lateral band walks.

Spiranac moved on to arm exercises using the band, starting with bicep curls. She performed overhead presses for triceps and military presses for shoulders, followed by one-arm rows using the band attached to the tree for resistance.

“I hate running. Like, I absolutely hate it, and I’m sure a lot of people do too. So these are some exercises that I do that’s gonna get your heart rate up and also is more of like a full-body workout,” Spiranac said before showing her HIIT routine.

The first circuit had five rounds and 30 seconds each of jump squats, split lunge jumps, and jumping jacks, followed by rest.

Her second circuit included high knees, lunge pulses, and side knee strikes. Like the first circuit, it was also five rounds featuring 30 seconds of each exercise with a rest period at the end of the circuit.

Even though she confessed to hating running for cardio, Spiranac said she will often finish her workout with a mile run or 20 minutes of any steady-state cardio.

“It’s something a little different and kind of what I do on either an off-day, an active rest day, or when you know, my body’s just hurting, and I need to recover,” Spiranac said of her routine, adding it’s “a great workout for anyone of all fitness levels.”