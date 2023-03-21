Paige Spiranac is working to maintain her sensational physique with an intense workout session.

The blonde bombshell rocketed to fame partly due to her alluring looks and promotional abilities.

As a result of her social media fame, Paige has attracted numerous sponsors and endorsement deals.

The former pro golfer wore a white sports crop top and matching leggings for her exercise session at Transform Colorado.

She had her blonde locks in a high bun and wore little makeup for the photo she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Paige wrote about her hard workout and how she felt afterward, writing, “Dying during but happy after lol.”

Paige Spiranac poses at a gym. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige has given her fans some insight into her diet and exercise routine to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Paige Spiranac opens up about her exercise and eating habits

Paige has been candid about her dedication to fitness and her fluctuating weight in the past.

She has shared numerous workout videos and broke down a typical day of eating.

Sports Illustrated reported on some comments the beauty has shared about her lifestyle.

Paige said that her stress levels and personal changes in her life had led to weight fluctuations which she has become accustomed to with her mindset.

The former golfer opened up about not restricting her eating to boost her mood.

“Right now, I feel like I am the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever been, and so for me, it’s intuitive eating and not restricting myself… If I want to have something, I’ll have it. Always in moderation,” she said.

She also broke down how she mixes up her exercise routine to prevent getting bored.

“I’ve been lifting, I’ve been doing Pilates, yoga, cycling… I think that’s fun to keep it interesting and different, so like trying new things, listening to your body and seeing what works for you,” she said.

In a Youtube video, Paige gave insight into her balanced diet that included healthy options such as vegetables and yogurt and treats like burritos.

Paige Spiranac poses at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Paige continued her jet-setting lifestyle with a stop at the Royal Melbourne in Australia.

In the photo, she flashed a huge smile in a navy blue minidress which she accessorized with dark sunshades hanging on her chest.

The Instagram share also had the stunning golf course as a backdrop.

It is unclear why Paige dropped by the venue, but The Royal Melbourne Golf Club is a private Members’ Club founded in 1891 and is one of the premier golf clubs in Australia.

The venue hosted The Presidents Cup for the third time in 2019, with Tiger Woods heading the U.S. team.