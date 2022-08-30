Paige Spiranac offers putting lessons in tiny white skirt

Paige Spiranac is in a tiny white skirt while telling fans how they can improve their golf scores. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

If anyone can teach golf, it’s OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac.

Although Paige spends a lot of her time working as a social media influencer now, that doesn’t change the fact that she’s still a former professional golfer and a golf instructor.

She recently offered fans the chance to play some golf with her and has been promoting a lot of new content and items, such as her own towel.

She confirmed to her Instagram followers last week that she’s still getting her swinging practice in, and took to her Instagram Stories today to share a new golfing video.

She shared a still on her Instagram Stories promoting her latest YouTube video: A 25-minute long crash course in improving putting and lowering your scores with some of Paige’s favorite putting drills.

As always, Paige sported a cute athletic golfing outfit for the video and gave fans a huge grin.

Paige Spiranac wears tiny skirt and tight plunging top to share golf tips

Paige showed off her tanned legs and fit physique for her latest golf lesson promo.

A baseball cap shielded her face from the sun as she closed her eyes and gave the camera a grin, keeping her hair in two braids on either side.

The outfit itself was comprised of a small crop top and a tiny white skirt along with some matching white tennis shoes.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

She wrote on the snap, “Improving your putting is the fastest way to shoot lowers scores!” and added, “My YouTube channel is where I share drills, give tutorials, and talk all things golf.”

Naturally, she shared a link to the video in the shot as well.

Paige Spiranac promotes golf tips on YouTube channel

As previously reported, Paige showed her millions of followers that she still practices her swings to keep her skills sharp, so it’s no wonder she has hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube, where she shares some golf tips.

While she does promote her favorite exercises and drills, such as some speed control drills to help improve golfing scores like the collar drill.

Along with promoting her own putting drills, she took the opportunity to promote Shot Scope products that are meant to assist with improving golf skills.

In the video caption, she explains that Shot Scope products measure GPS distance and have performance tracking via tags in a golfer’s grips.

After using Shot Scope items, data is uploaded to their app, and users can review and generate insights to help improve their golfing skills.