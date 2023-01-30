Golf sensation Paige Spiranac continues to bring her fans and followers a variety of stunning content via social media and recently unveiled a big announcement with an eye-catching visual.

The 29-year-old has been known to share videos and images featuring different outfits and tips and advice to help others with their golf game.

She’s also been involved in podcasting, something she says she is doing again, as revealed in her latest post.

On Monday, Spiranac shared a quick Instagram Stories slide video clip with Yojo Summer’s Happy playing as she moved her phone or camera to reveal a large pink microphone in front of her.

The blonde beauty was all smiles, with her wavy locks falling past her shoulders and a plunging white undershirt-style top on. She also appeared to be wearing dark pants, shorts, or leggings for her outfit.

Beyond the visible mic as an accessory, Spiranac wore white earbuds connected to the mic or nearby MacBook. Her makeup included just a bit of dark eyeliner and eyelashes with pink lip for a gorgeous casual shot.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is back to podcasting

As mentioned, the social media star revealed she’s “Back on the Podcast Grind” in her latest Instagram share. She also shared the news via an Instagram post (below), updating fans on what’s new with her.

Her podcast is called Playing a Round With Paige and provides fans with another way to check out content from her but in audio format rather than visual.

Based on the Apple Podcast description, the episodes feature Spiranac going in-depth and having fun talking about various topics such as golf, sports, and her other interests.

“No matter your skill level, Playing A Round is the place for Golfers and Sports Enthusiasts to have a really good time. Paige doesn’t take herself too seriously,” the description says for Spiranac’s podcast.

As of this writing, her most recent podcast episode was December 8, where she looked back at 2022 and some of her favorite misleading headlines of the year.

It should be interesting to see what topics Paige Spiranac tackles next. Her next episode could focus on recent golf events or the NFL’s upcoming Super Bowl, among others.

Paige Spiranac also shares workout routines

Based on her various content in different outfits, Spiranac keeps herself in fantastic shape to continue to shine through social media.

She has a YouTube channel under her name with 316,000 subscribers as of this writing. The golf and social media star has shared quite a few of her workout routines there, including a field cardio routine (below).

She explained how much she disliked cardio in general but felt that this particular routine mixed it up to make it more tolerable for her to get that sort of exercise.

“I hate doing cardio. I was trying to run a mile every single day, and it just wasn’t for me,” she said, adding, “So I’ve now been doing some sprint work with some other exercises mixed in.”

“I’ve seen better changes from this compared to just the mile run,” Spiranac shared.

It’s hard to argue against what Spiranac is doing to keep herself in shape, as she continues to look fabulous in her social media shares!