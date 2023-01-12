Paige Spiranac showed off her sensational curves in a white crop top. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac did what she does best, and no, it wasn’t playing golf. It was endorsing a popular company that she frequently highlights on social media.

The former pro-golfer turned influencer recently advertised PointsBet, a sports betting company that takes bets on not just golf but also basketball, soccer, baseball, and more.

Paige showed up on the PointsBet USA Instagram page, giving her opinions on the best and worst fanbases in sports.

Perhaps trying to create a little controversy in the comments, the company wrote in the caption, “Do you agree with @_paige.renee list of the BEST and WORST fanbases in sports?”

In the video clip, Paige looked beautiful as usual in a low-cut crop top with what appeared to be high-waisted, silky pajama pants as she sat in a white bedroom.

Still carrying a bit of holiday spirit, she still had a red and white manicure, noticeable while she gestured with her hands.

Paige’s hair and makeup were on point as usual, with her blonde tresses styled into a gorgeous blowout and her eyes drawing attention with a flick of mascara.

Paige Spiranac endorsed PointsBet, a sports gambling company

The golf influencer endorsed PointsBet just a few days ago as she sported various outfits supporting football teams who were part of the National Championship.

The first outfit featured a white string bikini top with TCU on the side which she paired with a white pleated miniskirt, giving a little dance to show it off.

She showed a second outfit in the form of a white crop top with TCU on it paired with denim cut-off shorts and a white cowgirl hat.

She later shared outfits that supported the other team, wearing several red pieces in the Georgia football team’s colors.

Paige shared her opinion on who she thought would win and perhaps placed a bet with PointsBet, telling followers she thought the TCU Horned Frogs would be the team to beat in an upset against the Georgia Bulldogs.

She wrote in the caption, “The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU to upset Georgia🐸 Who do you have winning? @pointsbetusa.”

Paige gave a tutorial on how to improve golf short game

While she frequently shares endorsements for various companies like PointsBet, Swag Golf, Club Champion, and Shot Scope, Paige still finds time to give golf tutorials to her followers.

In a recent video, she wore a clinging purple spandex outfit while giving a golf shot tutorial. She claimed that while there are many ways to hit those types of shots, the four ways she listed are how she was taught by some of the best instructors in the world.

She shared the Low spinner (taught to her by Tiger Woods, apparently), the Bunker shot, the Touchy spin shot off a downhill lie and the flop shot. She shared video instructions and a demonstration of how to hit each shot.