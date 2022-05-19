Paige Spiranac is unbuttoned in busty look to show off new bangs

Paige Spiranac got all her fans going wild when she shared her smoking hot new haircut on Instagram while wearing a buttoned-down busty top. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac, 29, seems to be at the top of her game lately. The former American professional golfer has made sure to keep up with her social media account along with continuing to show off her putting skills on the green despite having retired.

The busty blonde stunner, who left golfing to focus more on her Instagram modeling and influencer-dabbling, recently captured the attention of fans everywhere when she appeared with a brand-new hairstyle.

Taking to her Instagram site to talk up her latest podcast episode for her show Playing a Round, in which the beauty wrote that she and UF alum Amanda Rose would be discussing the PGA Championship among other topics, Paige put her full upper torso on display in the way she does best, leaving a tantalizing view of for fans to behold while also casually showing off her sexy new bangs.

Paige Spiranac wows fans in a buttoned-down top while showing off new bangs

Paige, who was married to American Fitness Trainer and a former Baseball Player Steven Tinoco until just recently, debuted her fresh new ‘do on Instagram, dazzling her fans not just with the haircut but also with her unbuttoned top, which showed off plenty of cleavage.

The athlete-turned-influencer shared with her fans on her podcast that she has had a “difficult” relationship with her tresses in the past, having tried bangs before but never feeling like she got them to do what she wanted.

“I’ve been talking about this since the first episode of this podcast…I’ve had a very difficult relationship with bangs,” she told her listeners, as reported by Daily Nation Today online.

“I felt like I could do bangs my whole life, but I never could. And I’ll tell you why… every time I’ve cut bangs before, I’ve had a nervous breakdown. And I did it myself,” she went on to explain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It looked awful. It was like Dumb and Dumber,” Paige continued jokingly about her past attempts at rocking bangs. “My mother came home and asked ‘What have you done?!’ This time I saw this picture of Hayley Beiber and I want to look like this. So here we are.”

Paige reacted in a funny way to a Justin Thomas golf video clip

Although she is no longer a professional golfer, Paige still keeps one toe in the metaphorical golfing waters and she took to Twitter to share a three-word response to a viral video clip of golf pro Justin Thomas getting some practice in.

In the video, Justin can be seen working on his swing ahead of the final round of the Masters and the end result of his ball hit left fans scratching their heads.

One of us pic.twitter.com/qBM2bdM9Je — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 10, 2022

Justin appeared to have clocked the ball perfectly, however, it could be seen then plopping anti-climatically near his feet as it gave some half-hearted bounces in front of him.

While fans were conflicted about what exactly occurred, with many disputing that Justin did in fact hit a perfect swing before accidentally swiping a different ball near him with the club, Paige and others took the tact that the golfer had indeed suffered from a swing-and-a-miss shot as she captioned her re-post of the video saying “One of us.”

Justin currently ranks 8th among his PGA tour competitors, coming in behind winner Scottie Scheffler who snagged the title this year.