Paige Spiranac is soaking wet in bikinis for calendar news

Paige Spiranac sizzled as she showed off her swimwear physique in prep for the release of her calendar. Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac has been enjoying the spotlight lately, and the former golf pro and social media sensation made sure to bring her A-game to her latest post.

Sharing her first official Instagram post in two weeks, having previously spent time uploading videos and pics to her Story section instead, the blonde stunner ensured that her reappearance was noticed.

Posting to her IG page and Story section again, Paige brought her modeling vibes forward as she sizzled in a plunging, skimpy bikini.

The former Division 1 golfer showed off not only her fit upper half but also let her sculpted abs do a lot of the talking as her lower belly and hip jutted out from what looked like a hot tub.

Clearly dripping from a pre-photoshoot soak, Paige gave a fierce gaze at the camera, her eyes outlined with tasteful sweeps of mascara while her lips glistened with a taupe-hued gloss.

Looking as fit as ever, the online superstar proved once again that she knows how to keep her fans fully engaged.

The stunning new post, and multiple story pics that followed, were aimed at letting her followers know that her highly-anticipated calendar is now available to buy.

This was a very special project for me,” she captioned the glamorous shot.

“I found the location [at the Rust Skillet Ranch], styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us. Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!” she proudly added about her time behind the scenes.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in a plunging swimsuit with ankle boots

In her story section, Paige gave more glimpses of her time posing for her photo shoot, bringing her best into every single snap along the way.

Paige picked a plunging one-piece suit with a lower design that angled sharply inward below her hips for one of her chosen photo releases.

Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

The internet star was nearly-unrecognizable as she stood in the swimsuit, keeping her blonde hair down to brush against her face and shoulders.

Perfectly manicured nails grazed her toned thighs as her hands rested on the top of her legs, which were capped off at the feet with flattering suede ankle boots.

An array of tall pine trees were laid out behind her, indicating that Paige took the photo in the wilderness.

Paige Spiranac hits the green in pink ensemble

Prior to promoting her calendar, Paige shared a post on the golf course as she showed off her swing and her backside.

Paige looked colorful with a formfitting pink and white one-piece, plunging neckline, open back, and cheeky short shorts on bottom.

Paige also promoted the calendar on her Instagram stories, wearing her busty black bikini.

Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

“I’ve always wanted to do a calendar for the longest time because I come from a calendar family,” Paige told the New York Post, adding that her mom had gifted family members yearly calendars featuring adorable animals or pics of the entire family.

“I don’t know if my family is going to hang this calendar up, but we will see,” Paige joked later about her current merchandise.