Paige Spiranac is ready for the World Series, and she wants to know who you’re cheering for. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

The World Series starts tonight with the Phillies taking on the Astros, and Paige Spiranac is ready.

The 29-year-old former pro golfer is already dressed up in her baseball best — a busty baseball-style crop top that she mainly left unbuttoned and a pair of tight and very tiny shorts to match. She showed off the front and back view of her cheeky look, giving fans a complete look at her insane curves.

The backdrop for two of the gorgeous photos was Paige’s bedroom. Another was shot from in front of a tan leather sofa.

It’s not clear who Paige is pulling for, as her tiny outfit is white with black stripes and red trim. It matches closest with the Phillies’ colors, which are red, white, and blue. The Astros sport white, orange, and blue on their uniforms.

Paige shared a series of three photos of herself wearing the daring outfit, much to the delight of her 3.7 million Instagram followers. In less than an hour, the post had already racked up more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

She captioned the photo, “World Series starts tonight!⚾️ Who do you have winning? The Astros or Phillies?”

Paige Spiranac gave a Halloween preview and her costume is kicking butt

Paige Spiranac stays ready. Just days before posting about the World Series, Paige delighted fans with a seriously hot Halloween costume.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s pretty clear, based on more than 200,000 likes that the post has racked up over the past four days.

The skilled golfer didn’t go for the green this season for spooky season inspo, though. Instead, she took her cues from the video game world, specifically Street Fighter.

The gorgeous golfer dressed up as the sexiest Cammy from the popular video game series in a tight green bodysuit, a red beret and her blonde hair in braids.

Paige Spiranac reps Swag Golf

It turns out that the head-turning Halloween costume is all a part of her endorsement deal for Swag Golf. She often reps the brand; right now, she’s the face (and body) of their third annual Halloween Costume Contest.

The golf brand shared another photo of Paige in her gorgeous Cammy costume while holding a club with a Street Fighter-themed cover on it to announce the big contest.

In the caption, they wrote, “We’re looking for the most creative Swag fans to show us what they got in our third annual Halloween Costume Contest… with a Swag twist! Dress as your favorite Swag character, cover, or accessory for a chance to win a special Swag Halloween surprise! This year, Paige is dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter. Join her team or pick your own costume, but whatever you do, make it fun!”