Paige Spiranac is stunning in skintight pink to promote sunglasses sales. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Do you need a new pair of sunglasses?

Of course you do, and Paige Spiranac is here to help you out – and convince you that you really do need those shades.

The “OG Insta golf girl” teamed up with Tomahawk Shades with her own promo code that gives 20% off your next pair of super stylish shades.

Paige shared a snap of herself wearing some of the small-batch shades on her Instagram Stories, complete with a pink crop top and matching tight pink pants.

She kept her long locks held back in a ponytail as she glanced over her tilted sunglasses at the camera, flashing a small smirk for the ad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This isn’t the first time Paige has promoted the eyewear brand, but nevertheless, the pro golfer is showing that she’s not only a pro at swinging a club but also at modeling the cutest and most fashionable looks.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac promotes latest merchandise

Paige may be known for her skills on the golf course and her good looks, as she has been named the World’s Sexiest Woman by Maxim, but the golf girl also knows how to capitalize on her image.

Still being a golf instructor, she often shares video tips on her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts to help people perfect their form on the course.

For those more interested in Paige herself and less interested in golfing, she also has some merchandise on her website available for purchase, including beach towels that have her posing on them and calendars for 2023.

When she’s not just promoting her own items though, Paige is usually working on her partnership with PointsBet Sportsbook.

Paige Spiranac, the face of PointsBet

Okay, so Paige may not be the official face of PointsBet Sportsbook, but she might as well be because their Instagram is largely memes of male athletes or promotional shots and videos of Paige.

Competing in a largely male-dominated industry can be hard, but the pro golfer knows how to win the game, and it’s clear from her continuing brand deal and the opportunities that come with it.

Right now, PointsBet is focused on the World Cup, as this could drive up business for them as a sports-betting platform.

PointsBet adds some excitement to gambling, though, as no one’s payout is final until the game is finished.

Their website notes that bets win by points or units, and the number of points won by determines the bet amount, or wager.

They state, “If your bet wins by one point (or unit), you would win 1 multiplied by your bet amount (wager). If your bet wins by 2 units, you win 2 times the wager. If your bet wins by 10 units, you win 10 times the wager.”

However, the trick with gambling is that there are no guaranteed wins, and PointsBet makes that clear from the very beginning, as they note, “Conversely if you lose by 1 unit, you would lose 1 times the wager. Lose by 10 units, lose 10 times the wager.”