Paige Spiranac worked in some promotional time while wearing a sexy white bustier. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac showed off her sensual side to kick off the work week as she shared some news with her devoted fans.

Going super glam for her latest Instagram post and promotional share, the All-Mountain West Conference honors champ did what she does best and got in touch with her sultry side.

Wearing a skin-baring, white lace bustier while gripping what looked like a large pitcher of beer, Paige worked up her followers with an exciting reveal, telling them that a new product would be dropping soon.

“New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot👀 Click the link in my bio to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, product drops, and so much more!❤️🥳,” the blonde beauty captioned her stunning shot.

Paige looked as alluring as ever as she teased up her hair for a voluminous cascade of curls that encircled her flawless features while a tasteful amount of lip gloss shined up her plump lips and sweeps of mascara highlighted her lashes.

Not one to wear what many might consider regular, everyday clothing often, Paige got her upper body to do most of the talking while wearing her tight, lacy top.

Paige Spiranac answers personal questions about herself

Back in May, the golf pro proved to her fans that she feels at ease answering just about any question they might have, including some more personal ones that come her way.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paige sat down in an unzipped gray hoodie for some Q & A session time with her followers, remaining calm and candid even when asked somewhat private inquiries.

Pointing to the top of her screen where the line “Ask Me a Question” was scrawled, Paige was quickly asked, “Are They Real?”

Paige kept her composure and said smoothly, “Yes, they are real,” as she gave a sly smile.

Paige Spiranac celebrates the Fourth of July in a bikini

Earlier in the summer, Paige got in touch with her patriotic side as she joined throngs of other celebs who took to their social media pages to ring in the Fourth of July.

Choosing a blue-and-white checkered two-piece for her celebration, Paige looked as stunning as ever as she showed off her tiny waist, slim tummy, and toned thighs in the skimpy swimwear.

Keeping her hair down and slightly curly for a vibe very similar to her most recent post, Paige showed again that she has got some serious online staying power.