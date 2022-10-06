Paige Spiranac in unzipped busty top says ‘Happy Thursday’

Paige Spiranac rocked another low-cut look as she celebrated Thursday. Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac looked to be welcoming the end of the week in her own signature way.

The former pro-golfer, known not only for her putting prowess but also for her online superstardom, took to her Instagram page for the second time in two days as she celebrated Thursday while asking fans to get to know them better.

Wearing an unzipped, plunging top with long sleeves and a golf glove on at least one hand, Paige gave her best smile at the camera to show off dazzling white teeth in between mauve-tinted lips.

Keeping her hair down with two loose braids framing her face for a look similar to the one she sported in a post she made three weeks ago while wearing a sporty pink athletic outfit, Paige was the vision of beauty as always.

Having been named the Sexiest Woman Alive this summer by Maxim magazine, Paige has kept up her image as she continues to share only the most eye-catching snaps possible.

Going for a busty vibe for her recent post, Paige captioned the shot, “Happy Thursday!❤️ I always like getting to know you guys better so I want to know who is your favorite sports team?”

She then shared a little information about herself, telling followers she may be a Colorado native, but her parents raised her to be a supporter of the Steelers and Penguins.

Paige Spiranac fans react to her latest post

After asking her followers to share more about their own lives, Paige proved again that she remains one of the hottest celebs out there as her query garnered a host of answers.

Fans provided plenty of their personal sports favorites for the influencer to read, with one person saying they have been devoted Denver Broncos advocates for years despite having grown up watching the NY Jets.

Someone else touted the Tottenham Hotspurs, while another follower gave a shout-out to Notre Dame football.

Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige often uses her social media platform to hype up her followers about something to do with her personal life or professional updates. The blonde has recently used her internet fame to get fans jazzed about a giveaway.

Paige Spiranac gets fans excited

In August, Paige rocked another plunging top while appearing to go braless as she leaned forward to entice her followers in for some giveaway fun.

Showing off her flat abs and toned legs in the striped crop top and matching underwear, Paige captioned her flirty snap with news of a contest that would let five lucky winners walk away with some major swag from her latest merchandise endeavors.

The Instagram model also recently dropped a new towel line, informing fans about it while clad in a sheer lingerie ensemble.