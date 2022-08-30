Paige Spiranac smiles for the camera in a selfie. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is upping the ante as she promotes her new towel merchandise.

The Colorado-born golfer and social media sensation is proving she can retail just about anything. Her latest offerings come in towel form — her merch holds seven times its weight in water.

In a new promo shared to her Instagram stories on Monday, Paige sizzled as she lounged around outdoors in white undies, going for a fairytale vibe with a vixen finish while showcasing her famous figure.

The photo showed Paige on a golf course, backed by a lake and attractive greenery. The 29-year-old used her purple towels to form a massive outdoor bed, lying on it while in a white and plunging bustier paired with matching briefs.

Paige added lacy garters as she showed off her toned legs, plus a pair of white stiletto heels.

Kicking back with a bombshell vibe, she wore her blonde hair down and curled, sending her three million+ followers a smile.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee//Instagram

Paige Spiranac retailing Happy Towels

Paige’s Happy Towels feature a photo of her holding two jugs of beer, with the caption ‘Go To Your Happy Place’, and retail for $39.

“When you feel the cards are stacked against you and your game isn’t going as expected, just go to your Happy Place. This Devant towel is the perfect high quality accessory to keep the fun in your game and get you to the 19th hole where cold beers and good friends are waiting for you,” the product description on Paige’s website reads.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige Spiranac sizzles in more hot looks

Paige has been steadily delighting fans with figure shows this month.

On August 20, the star posed by a lake amid trees and tall grasses while in a thigh-skimming white miniskirt. Pairing her leggy skirt with a plunging and matching crop top, Paige sent out a big smile as she clutched a golf club in one hand. Her post has now topped 145,000 likes.

Paige introduces herself as the OG Insta-Golf Girl on Instagram. For more, give her a follow.