Paige Spiranac in tight plunging top shows personality

Paige Spiranac has been looking fab in a plunging top. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac is definitely proving she’s got a knack for TikTok.

The OG Insta-Golf Girl is now building a rising fanbase on the gen z platform, and a new video has brought Paige’s sense of humor, plus a mention of the sport she’s associated with.

Paige also showed off her sizzling figure in a skintight and low-cut top, this as she hopped aboard a viral trend, but she added her own twist.

In the video, Paige showcased her fit and curvy figure in a super tight white top.

Going sleeveless and delivering her video indoors while backed by bookshelves, Paige did the whole counting a list thing – text, meanwhile, accompanied her lip sync.

“You called me a w***e…made fun of my weight…gave me the middle finger,” were the three statements. Paige was seen counting along with them.

There was a twist, though. While the final voice-over said: “You called my kid stupid,” Paige had switched out the text towards golf. Her version read: “You said golf is boring.”

Paige was also impeccably made up as she wore a full face of matte foundation, flattering blush, plus a red lip.

Paige hasn’t just been using her social media for fun. The star has been pocketing major cash via both her Instagram and her TikTok – the PointsBetUSA face has this year launched Maxim merch to coincide with the magazine dubbing her the World’s Sexiest Woman.

Paige Spiranac says ‘welcome to your happy place’ with towel launch

Sizzling in revealing white lingerie and thigh-highs earlier this year, Paige went for a barmaid look as she carried two massive pitchers of drinks.

In a caption, the Colorado-born star told her army of fans:

“Welcome to your Happy Place😍 Get your towel NOW! Link in bio purchase❤️ And complete your bag with matching @swaggolfco headcovers. Wood set, Blade, and Mallet drop tomorrow Saturday at 1pm CDT only on swaggolf.com.” Paige was here promoting the towel she’s launched.

Paige Spiranac shares more hot shots from towel shoot

To introduce the merch, the blonde had posed close up and with her hair swept over a little to the side.

Going full bombshell, Paige told fans: “New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot👀…❤️🥳”

Paige gained over 160,000 likes for this share. Paige has also been showing off her figure on the green recently, largely in tight looks as she embraces the matching spandex sets trend.