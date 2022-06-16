Paige Spiranac in thong bikini opens shirt for braless display

Paige Spiranac got sexy with her social media page. Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac seems to be enjoying her time in the sun as she continues to absolutely dominate social media with her ever-fearless revealing posts, selfies, and video clips.

Sharing a series of insanely alluring snaps to her Instagram page, Paige prepped for another week of nothing but hotness that had nothing to do with the mountainous temps the beauty is exposed to daily in her home state of Colorado.

Taking a moment to spread the love to her fans on her social media site, the busty, former-golfing pro sensation wowed the crowds in her usual fashion, putting her best assets forward in a major way while donning a variety of sizzling outfits to celebrate some big news.

Paige went braless for some nearly-nude snaps

Hopping onto her Instagram site for the sizzling new four-part post, the five-time Colorado junior golf tournament winner made sure to give fans more than just a subtle peek at her phenomenal body.

Putting those upper-half virtues out there to continue to appease her 3.3 million followers, who have come to expect the 29-year-old to wear tight-fitted and revealing attire, Paige worked it for the camera as she set the web ablaze for her recent naming of Sexiest Woman Alive by none other than the seductively-inclined Maxim magazine.

Starting with an exposed pic that put Paige’s amble upper half out there in a near-full display, Paige only just barely covered up her chest area with a super-short, black mini-blazer that was left completely open in the front to reveal the golfer’s lack of undergarments as a white mini-skirt covered her lower half just to her upper thighs.

The second snapshot by famed French photographer Gilles Bensimon showed off Paige’s swimsuit body as she rocked a fire-engine red one-piece with sharply angled lower lines that cut up across her trim hips and waist while the upper cup area swept a graceful arc around her bust to show off slices of her breasts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the third pic, Paige sizzled while standing on a deck table to show off her crazy-toned legs that were amplified in stature by some towering yellow heels while also being framed with a tiny black thong that held its small, triangular swatch of material over her lower area with stringy straps that hugged her hips.

The stunner let her hair fly in the breeze while grasping the sides of her gorgeous yellow jacket, which was left fully opened in the front to show off Paige’s braless chest.

For the final photo, Paige could be seen in her sultry shot for the magazine’s cover, going Pamela Anderson-style as she posed in nothing but an open-fronted, button-down shirt.

Paige revealed fresh new bangs last month

The golfing champion got her name more prominently at the front-and-center of the media spotlight last month when she hit the news waves for making a big change to her usual hairstyle.

Paige stormed the internet in May, sharing a new snap of herself rocking some attractive new bangs that only seemed to increase the star’s sex appeal, not that she was lacking in the first place.

Fans went crazy for the hot new look, and the beauty quickly became an internet sensation, with articles related to her hairdo switch-up running hot for days after.

Paige currently hosts a popular sports podcast called Playing a Round.