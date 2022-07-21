Paige Spiranac in string bikini flauts her ‘hot box’

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is looking red hot in a string bikini look as she debuts a “hot box” deal.

The 29-year-old former pro golfer and social media star proved just why she has over 3 million Instagram followers this week, posting photos from a high-profile Maxim event after the magazine crowned her Sexiest Woman Alive for 2022.

All smiles as she announced a partnership with Maxim, the OG Insta-Golf Girl confirmed she’s retailing a “Hot 100 box” to celebrate topping the Hot 100 list.

Fans saw Paige amid a partying crowd as she flaunted her curves in a plunging and eye-popping black bikini top, one she paired with matching briefs, plus a sheer cover-up skirt with silver metallic stud detailing.

Wearing her blonde looks down and plenty of highlighter on her face, the Colorado native held a golf club covered by fiery-colored fabrics, writing:

“In partnership with @maximmag and @swaggolfco, I am excited and honored to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title.”

Continuing, Spiranac added: “A very limited edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel with one of the shots from my magazine spread, and an autographed copy of the cover of the Maxim Hot 100 issue can be yours but you have to act fast! Link in bio.”

Paige Spiranac celebrates Sexiest Woman Alive status

On June 16, Paige updated her Instagram while shirtless and celebrated her big win, even joking that she “broke” Instagram while checking her post. Paige said she was “honored” at winning the title, then took a moment to reveal what she thinks “sexy” is all about.

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself [throughout] my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me,” she told fans.

Paige Spiranac defends revealing clothing choices

It’s female empowerment all-around for Spiranac, who is taking somewhat of a Kim Kardashian approach to her figure-flaunting wardrobe choices – and she’s defending herself just like the billionaire mogul does.

“I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you ‘cause you like to show cleavage,” she told Maxim. “My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing. When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings.”