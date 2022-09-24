Paige Spiranac in skintight spandex shows off ‘beautiful golf holes’

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac is stunning in a skintight little black dress. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac is promoting some beautiful golf holes at a marvelous resort, and showing off her own beauty as well.

Enjoying some time at Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Paige took to her YouTube channel to promote her trip and see how well she could play.

She promoted the video on her Instagram Stories, sharing a short clip with her 3.6 million followers.

As always, Paige was wearing a super cute athletic outfit for her venture and kept her hair in her signature loose braids on either side of her face.

She showed her followers what it was like golfing at holes 16, 17, and 18, “which are some beautiful golf holes.”

Paige strutted the course like a model’s runway while wearing an athletic little black dress.

Paige Spiranac stuns in spandex black dress

Paige opened the short clip in some dark sunglasses and a white baseball cap as she flashed a grin at the camera.

The video cuts to some shots of her showing off her skills on the course and showing off her cute fashion sense.

For the venture, Paige is wearing a skintight black dress with a slightly frilled skirt. The athletic material looks very breathable and moveable for the venture.

She finished the look with a pair of white tennis shoes and a pair of matching white gloves.

The holes are part of the Arnold Palmer Course at Geneva National Resort, and their site lays out each hole and the challenges that come with it, as well as the beautiful backdrop.

Paige Spiranac promotes ‘beautiful golf holes’ at resort

One of the first holes Paige stops at is hole 16, which is a par 3. According to the resort’s website, hole 16 is guarded by Lake Como, but also has bunkers that protect the green well.

Hole 17 is a par 5 that’s a bit trickier than hole 16. The website advises that people golfing at hole 17 need to be aware and skilled with length and accuracy, as water is on the entire left side of the course.

Hole 17 is actually said to be one of Arnold Palmer’s favorite courses, placed at number 11 in his top 18 holes.

Hole 18 is the last hole and a very challenging one for a par 4. Bunkers surround the green, but apparently, the green itself is mostly flat.

As seen in Paige’s video, the holes and the resort are beautiful with excellent scenery.