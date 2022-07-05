Paige Spiranac in skimpy bikini says ‘Happy 4th’

Paige Spiranac from a bed. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is looking red hot in a skimpy bikini as she celebrates the Fourth of July.

The 29-year-old OG Insta-Golf Girl put her killer figure on show in a tiny two-piece as she celebrated the annual calendar date, uploading her hot shot for her 3 million+ Instagram followers and thrilling fans all over again.

Paige Spiranac stuns in bikini for Fourth of July

Smoldering as she posed backed by lawns and a tree trunk, the former pro golfer flaunted her curves in a plunging and checkered bikini in baby blue and white.

Opting out of a patriotic flag display, the Colorado-born star went high-cut, showing off her curvy hips and toned abs, plus her assets. She posed, lifting one arm up, also sending out direct eye contact as she rocked her blonde locks down.

In a caption, the YouTube instructor wrote:

“Happy 4th.”

While fans left over 110,000 likes in under five hours, not everyone was happy. One fan asked why there was no American flag bikini, although another noted the star’s recent Sexiest Woman Alive win via Maxim, writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It is very easy to see why you was voted one of the most sexiest woman buy [sic] that magazine as you are so gorgeous and beautiful there is not many people that compare to you but I know there’s a lot more to you that’s watched you over the years amazing woman 2.”

Paige had posed in a star-spangled swim look in June, with last month also seeing her celebrating the Sexiest Woman Alive win in a shirtless look.

Comments to an Instagram post. Pic credit: @paige_renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac outlines what being ‘sexy’ means to her

In her gushing post, the blonde told her followers:

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!”

In 2021, Maxim crowned entertainer Teyana Taylor as Sexiest Woman Alive.

Addressing her skimpy outfits and telling Maxim that you should wear “what you want to wear,” Paige revealed: “I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you ’cause you like to show cleavage. My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing.”