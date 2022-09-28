Paige Spiranac in plunging top perfects her ball game

Paige Spiranac close up and smiling. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac has been delighting fans with new footage of herself right on the green.

The Colorado-born golfing sensation might officially be retired, but she’s nowhere near done perfecting her ball game.

On Tuesday, Paige posted to her Instagram Stories while in a leggy and low-cut look, this as she showed off both her curves and muscles, plus her skills.

The former pro golfer and YouTube instructor looked cute as she wore her blonde locks in a single braid while also drawing attention to her figure in a plunging top.

Paige opened in selfie mode and pouted for the camera in her racy black top, here seated inside a golf buggy and preening herself a little.

Paige paired her skintight top with caramel-colored shorts that showed off her legs, completing the look with sneakers and a black baseball cap.

The footage then swung to Paige on the green, where she was seen carefully prepping her swing before knocking a ball out.

Paige appeared happy as she showed off her moment.

Paige Spiranac admits to being ‘lucky’ with her career

Paige has reflected on her career via a Q&A, one seeing her admit that the stars did seem to align for her.

“I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful,” the blonde stated.

In the July 2022 session, she added: “But this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible.”

Paige Spiranac enjoys ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ status

The Maxim mention was here likely giving a nod to Paige being named Sexiest Woman Alive by the iconic magazine this year. The award last year went to entertainer Teyana Taylor.

Paige posted to social media to mark the win. She even joked about thinking that she “broke” Instagram while posting to mark the milestone. Noting that sexiness isn’t just about physical attributes, the social media favorite continued: “To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin.”

Paige is followed by 3.6 million on Instagram. She recently launched a towel, one receiving plenty of sexy promo as Paige posed in white underwear and outdoors to promote her merchandise.