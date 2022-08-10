Paige Spiranac in plunging top offers VIP prize

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta-Golf girl Paige Spiranac is treating fans to a prize giveaway while in a plunging two-piece look.

The former pro golfer and YouTube instructor is followed by over three million on Instagram, and her Tuesday share offered major perks for anyone into the sport that made her a household name.

Stunning the camera in low-key home shots as she went colorful in a low-cut top and matching shorts, Paige sizzled in her figure-flaunting ensemble while confirming that Swag Golf’s offerings are truly the bee’s knees.

Paige leaned forward with all smiles in her opening snap as she highlighted her curves in a green, blue, and purple knit crop top. Going for a daring neckline, the 29-year-old paired her ab-flashing upper with tiny matching shorts – she posed amid household bric-a-brac and a leafy indoor plant.

Wearing a full face of makeup and her long hair all bombshell-like, Paige returned for a better view of her outfit with a swipe, here showing off her tiny waist and shapely legs, plus her abs.

Further images showed off the merch up for grabs, with a caption opening:

“GIVEAWAY.”

Paige Spiranac says grab it while you can

Paige added: “Do you want to pick a headcover off the wall @swaggolfco? Now is your chance to get totally Swagged out! 5 winners will get an in Stock Putter of their choice from Swag’s 2022 lineup + a headcover off the wall at their HQ. This is seriously the VIP treatment!”

She also offered handy instructions on how to enter, then confirmed she’d announce the “five winners” on her Instagram Stories at the end of the week.

Paige Spiranac wins Sexiest Woman Alive with Maxim

In 2021, Maxim crowned entertainer Teyana Taylor as Sexiest Woman Alive. Now, Paige is the magazine’s hottest lady.

Saying she was “honored” by the title and via her June 16 Instagram post, Paige told fans: “To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment.”

Paige has since delighted fans for the Fourth of July by posing in a skimpy checkered bikini for an outdoor snap. Paige is also active on TikTok, where her fanbase sits at 1.3 million.