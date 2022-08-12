Paige Spiranac in plunging top for fantasy football surprise

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta-Golf Girl Paige Spiranac is sizzling as she shows off her curves in a plunging top and announces some Fantasy Football news.

The Colorado-born former pro golfer updated her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend with home snaps as she thrilled her fans and showed off her figure – Paige doesn’t just talk golf to her 3 million+ followers.

Honoring her partnership with Betsperts, the blonde asked fans if they wanted to join her Fantasy Football Team, this as she first appeared in video mode, then shared a still shot.

Posing seated and smiling, the 29-year-old modeled a cropped and very low-cut black top, one coming with colorful pops of yellow, plus white.

Paige paired her top with tiny white shorts, pointing both fingers up to a “BETPERTS.COM” link as she encouraged fans to sign up.

“Click to join my fantasy football team!” a caption read. One lucky winner will snag $500.

Paige Spiranac in a top. Pic credit: @paigespiranac/Instagram

Paige Spiranac admits she’s been ‘pretty lucky’

The post comes as Paige continues to celebrate wins outside of golfing. Earlier this year, Maxim crowned her the World’s Sexiest Woman, also profiling her amid the win.

“I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible,” Paige revealed.

Proving it’s worth braving something different, the blonde added, “I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum, and when everyone was telling me no, and to be different. To look different, I’ve stood my own ground. I’ve talked about things that I believe in, and I think that’s why I’ve been so successful cause I’ve just been authentic to who I am.”

Paige Spiranac giving plenty more away

Three days ago, and while stunning fans in a knitted and low-cut striped top and matching shorts, Paige offered up separate giveaway, this time with Swag Golf. All smiles in her photos as she posed in a daylit room and near an indoor planter, the YouTube instructor offered five winners the chance to get “swagged” out with some neat merch.

“This is seriously the VIP treatment!” she wrote while offering up goods from the Swag 2022 lineup.