Paige Spiranac in plunging top explains unimpressive men

Paige Spiranac close-up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is upping her TikTok game as she shows off her curves, her sense of humor, and an insight into her opinions on men.

The former pro golfer and social media sensation boasts over 1 million TikTok followers – it’s worth noting that she boasts far more on Instagram, where her fanbase sits at over 3 million.

In a recent share, Paige sizzled as she drew attention to her fit and curvy frame in a plunging top.

The Colorado native opted for a very low-cut and strapless top with the Los Angeles Rams logo on it.

The navy blue number came clingy as Paige filmed herself indoors and in a low-key setting – she wore her long blonde locks down while writing:

“When she thinks you want her man but his bag looks like this.” Here, the star lip-synced: “We are good, we are good. You’re safe.”

The camera here swung to a bag of golf clubs, and it looks like Paige was not impressed with the setup. #greenscreen accompanied the video.

Paige Spiranac reveals what she likes in men

Paige might have been married since 2018, but media outlets are still keen to report her thoughts on the opposite sex.

“So style, I don’t like when a guy doesn’t dress well or puts effort into what they’re doing. And it’s not that they don’t want to, it’s just that they don’t have the resources to be able to do it, so they don’t know where to shop or to find things that fit them,” Paige said on the Playing a Round podcast. She added: “And also hair care and skin care and stuff. You shouldn’t be washing your face with a bar of soap.”

Paige Spiranac popular as ever with hot shots on Instagram

The OG Insta-Golf girl also revealed: “I would get the guys to work out, eat right and I would throw all of their clothes out and just start fresh.”

Paige, meanwhile, continues to rack up the fans on social media. She delighted fans earlier this year in a skimpy bikini during a holiday weekend and has since posted in spandex looks to celebrate the NFL season. The latter featured her back in the Rams top she donned for her recent TikTok.

Taking to her caption, Paige wrote: “NFL season starts tonight! Defending champs the Rams take on the Bills🏈 Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year? ” Fans have left over 170,000 likes to the share.