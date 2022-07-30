Paige Spiranac in plunging top brings golfer girl goods

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is delighting fans with a brand new snap and she’s definitely drawing the eye with her low-cut neckline.

The OG Insta-Golf Girl and former pro golfer doesn’t post too often, but when she does, her 3 million+ Instagram followers are always up for leaving a like.

Posting a weekend selfie, the 29-year-old sizzled in a daringly low-cut top, showing off her assets and her golfer vibes, also mentioning her favorite sport in her caption.

Paige’s photo showed her outdoors and amid an attractive nature setting. Backed by greenery, trees, and pouring rays of sunshine, the Colorado native went plunging in a white-piped strappy top in black, also appearing to wear a push-up bra.

Paige captivated fans with direct eye contact as she wore a flawless face of makeup complete with a matte dark lip, also sporting her blonde locks down and adding in dark shades atop her head.

“Hi today is great day to play some golf with your friends! What’s your favorite golf course you’ve played?” a caption read.

Paige Spiranac thrills in skimpy bikini for the Fourth of July

Paige had gone even skimpier earlier this month to celebrate the Fourth of July, choosing a checkered bikini in blue and white as she flaunted her sensational curves and muscular abs.

Separately, Spiranac has been making headlines for topping Maxim’s Hot 100 this year – she’s officially the Sexiest Woman Alive, per the magazine, who last year crowned Teyana Taylor with the award.

Speaking to Maxim about her career and her social presence, the star last month revealed: “When I first started posting, I showed my failure and the things people weren’t discussing, mental health, failure on the golf course. The community I’ve built, they know me. Even the people who hate me, in the beginning it rattled me, but now I have fun with it. I think my skin is thicker. I know how to handle it.”

Paige Spiranac will ‘DM you back’

Anyone wanting a shot at contact with the YouTuber need only try. “My business has been so successful because of the amazing community of people in my social media accounts. I take the time to respond to everyone. Whether it’s positive or negative, I’ll DM you back,” Paige added.

Paige’s outdoor selfie has now topped 120,000 likes. The stunner’s Instagram is followed by WWE face Mandy Rose, plus former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.