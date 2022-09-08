Paige Spiranac in plunging top and undies is ready for football

Paige Spiranac returned to her sizzling self after a week’s hiatus, looking stunning in a plunging top and her underwear. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac was back to her usual posting today as she shared her first social media snap in over a week.

The 29-year-old blonde beauty, who went from Division 1 college golf to swinging with the pros rapidly before retiring early in her mid-twenties, got back to her usual Instagram sharing as she uploaded a new pic and Story to her page.

Having last shared a flirty video in which she wore a tight, athletic bodysuit and discussed divots last week, Paige looked as glamorous and stunning as always in her recent post.

Going to both her main page and her Stories section, Paige rocked a tube top with a plunging neckline and went without pants as she excitedly talked about the upcoming football season.

With the words “Los Angeles Rams” splashed across the front of the low-cut shirt, Paige could be seen leaning against her bed and donning white underwear while getting jazzed up for the NFL season ahead.

“NFL season starts tonight! Defending champs the Rams take on the Bills🏈 Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year?” she asked her followers.



“And don’t let this Rams top trick you, I’m a Steelers fan😋,” she joked at the end of her caption.

The athlete-turned-Instagram star often takes time to give followers her very best sultry vibes as she rarely chooses everyday wear for her social media posts.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in a minidress for golf day

In May, Paige brought her skills back to the course as she enjoyed some putting while clad in a skimpy outfit.

Picking out a hot-pink minidress for her time on the field, Paige got temps soaring as she leaned forward enough to show off the deeply-plunging neckline design on the upper half of her attire.

Paige also crossed one leg over the other in one snap to reveal “legs for days” before cutting away to more shots of her torso.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Holding her fans completely captive with just about every single post she makes online, Paige seems to work to be as candid and open as possible with her admirers, even getting real about her divorce from Steven Tinoco.

Paige Spiranac talks about divorce with Steven Tinoco

In March of this year, Paige hopped onto her YouTube channel to get candid with fans about her recent divorce.

“I just want to get out of here,” Paige said of the apartment she shared with Steven. “I’m recently divorced, and um yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start, and I’m excited about it.”

“I’m recently divorced and just, uh, yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start!” she shared.

Paige later answered some questions from her followers on Instagram, as told by The New York Post.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” she said when asked about her relationship status. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

Paige is not said to be dating anyone at the moment.