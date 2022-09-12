Paige Spiranac in plunging top and tiny shorts to promote sales

Paige Spiranac is stunning in a tiny outfit to promote sales. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac is back with another Instagram post to promote a sale in collaboration with Shot Scope.

The blonde bombshell is known for her good looks, but she’s still a golfing pro and instructor.

She frequently shares golfing tips and tricks with her followers, so it’s important that she stays up to date with the latest golf technology to keep improving her skills.

Shot Scope is a statistics platform that uses GPS and lasers with technology in watches and gloves to track golf skills and teach users how to improve their golf game.

This is right up Paige’s alley, as many of her videos focus on helping her fans lower their golf score and win easier.

Paige promoted Shot Scope’s end-of-summer sale with her own golf clubs and a pair of skimpy shorts, and a plunging crop top.

Paige Spiranac promotes ‘end of summer sale’ in skimpy shorts and crop top

For the photos, Paige had her hair in two braids on either side of her face and let some of the shorter front strands of her hair hang loose.

She wore a split striped crop top, one side featuring bold black, white, and gray stripes while the other featured large white stripes and thinner black lines. The shirt also featured an orange collar.

She finished the look with a pair of black athletic shorts, some stark white socks, and shoes.

She kept her golf gear close and showed off her Shot Scope equipment with her blue golfing gloves.

Paige has been amping up her content lately regarding paid partnerships and collaborations as she promoted her PointsBet Sportsbook partnership over the weekend.

Paige showed off her football spirit for the start of the NFL season this past weekend and made some cash while doing so.

Paige has a paid partnership with PointsBet Sportsbook, a sports betting application. She took to her Instagram account once again and shared a quick selfie to promote the app.

In the shot, she was wearing a tiny Los Angeles Rams tube top, and her blonde hair was pushed back and away from her face.

She told fans in the caption, “NFL season starts tonight! Defending champs the Rams take on the Bills [football emoji] Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year? [PointsBet Sportsbook] has the Bills listed as the favorite!”

She made sure to let fans know she was only wearing Rams gear for the game, as a different team has her heart:

“And don’t let this Rams top trick you, I’m a Steelers fan.”