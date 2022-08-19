Paige Spiranac in plunging minidress shows golfer skills

Paige Spiranac from a bed. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac is stunning in a thigh-skimming and low-cut minidress as she proves she’s still got her professional skillset.

The 29-year-old social media sensation is followed by over 3 million on Instagram, but the fanbase is also building up on rival platform TikTok, where she boasts over 1 million followers.

Posting ahead of the weekend and to her TikTok, Paige threw out her best green moves, showing off a golfer girl look in white and making sure fans saw her curves and her killer pins.

Delivering a perfect shot, the Colorado native stunned fans in her leggy look, inviting fans to “play a hole with me!” as she took to her caption.

Standing with her legs apart as she prepared her shot, Paige showed off her toned figure in her figure-hugging and short dress, pairing her look with white sneakers and socks, plus a matching baseball cap.

Wearing her blonde locks in pigtails, the golf instructor sent the ball far into the distance, with the camera not even taking in where it landed. Paige then walked confidently across the green while pushing her equipment before crouching down for a 2.0.

Paige Spiranac says golf is a ‘gentleman’s game’

But she’s proving that women can play. Speaking to Esquire, the star revealed:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Golf’s a gentleman’s game. So it’s all about integrity and you cheer on other people, and it’s kind of different from other sports where you just want to beat everyone. I’m competitive, but I’ve never been overly competitive.”

She added: “When someone plays really well I get really, really excited for them. In gymnastics, you have judges. So when you perform, the only way that you can get on the podium or win is to have the judges think that you’re good enough. But in golf, it’s all up to you. I like that I’m accountable for the outcome of my game.”

Paige Spiranac has the last laugh with Maxim win

Paige snagged a major title this year, and it has nothing to do with golf. She’s been crowned Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022 – last year, the prize went to entertainer Teyana Taylor.

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me,” Paige told her Instagram followers while celebrating the achievement.