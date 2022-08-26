Golf star and influencer Paige Spiranac continues to captivate her fans on social media. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is well-known for combining her beauty and athletic skill to promote various products and services to her followers on social media.

With millions of followers on her Instagram and Paige recently being named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive 2022, it makes sense that the famous influencer would use that status to her advantage.

The blonde golfing beauty did more of the same with a brand new Instagram Story post on Thursday, holding up a pitcher of beer while wearing lacy white lingerie.

Spiranac’s lacy top featured a floral pattern with opaque sections below its solid white bra cups. Based on the image, she may have been wearing a set, although she cropped the pic, preventing fans from seeing her outfit completely.

She had her hair in soft curls with a side part and had her makeup expertly done. Spiranac smiled for the shot, which she said was one of several from the outdoors photoshoot.

Taking to her IG Story, she told fans and followers that a “New Golf Towel Drops Tomorrow!”

“Are you excited?” the golf star added via a question for fans to reply to on the slide, which may have given her a variety of good and bad feedback.

Along with the IG Story slide, Paige shared the same pic as an Instagram post, albeit with more cropped out below her bra. With the post, she geotagged Red Rocks Country Club, presumably the location of the outdoor shoot.

In the caption, she again let fans know of the towel drop coming on Friday, while telling everyone the photo was a sneak peek from her shoot.

Paige also reminded individuals to head to the link in her bio to get updates and “be first in line” to get product drops or news about promotions.

Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s lingerie post

With 3.6 million followers and her fanbase continuing to grow, it’s no surprise that Paige Spiranac had plenty of reactions to her IG post. As of this writing, the Thursday promotional post had over 153,000 Likes and several thousand comments.

One fan commented that Spiranac had “turned it up a notch” and suggested that the pitcher of beer took the beautiful shot to another level.

“Dream scene from Happy Gilmore?!” one fan asked in the comments referring to the Adam Sandler movie, with another replying that they thought the same and, “the beer gave it away.”

Yet another individual said with the “stunning” images that Spiranac shares she should be on the front cover of Vogue.

Golf star named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman

Each year since 2000, Maxim magazine has named their Sexiest Woman of the Year. In 2022, Paige Spiranac was named their Sexiest Woman. The popular golf and social media star joined previous winners, including Olivia Culpo, Teyana Taylor, Eva Longoria, and Jessica Alba.

In July, she revealed a Maxim and Swag Golf Company limited-edition Hot 100 Box in celebration of her receiving the Maxim honor.

Spiranac revealed fans would need to act fast to get the Hot 100 Box. The box included a limited-edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel featuring a shot from her Maxim spread, and a signed copy of the magazine with her on the cover.

According to the NY Post, Spiranac said that being named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman has been life-changing, propelling her from social media influencer to mainstream star.

I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible,” Spiranac said.