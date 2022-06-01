Paige Spiranac in golfer miniskirt perfects her ball

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is perfecting her ball on the green while in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and plunging top. The former pro golfer and social media sensation thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers last week with a cleavage-baring shot that was only 50 percent of the story, posting in her signature golfer gear and looking red hot.

Paige was placing a teeny tiny golf ball in front of her, but it was a major curve show for the 29-year-old.

Paige Spiranac sizzles on the green in plunging look

Focusing on the ball as she also used a club for balance, the blonde was seen crouched down and backed by greenery as she modeled a tiny and pleated white miniskirt.

Flaunting her assets in a low-cut yellow shirt with a very dangerous neckline, the YouTube instructor made sure all eyes were on her, also rocking a long braid, plus professionally-done strands framing her face. A full face of makeup kept it glam, with a swipe right showing a more flirtatious shot as Paige threw in direct eye contact and revealed her hair was, in fact, done in pigtails.

Over 130,000 likes have been left, with Paige offering fans an irresistible giveaway.

The OG Insta Gold star told fans:

“We were so overwhelmed with the response to play with me that we decided to run another contest! FOUR lucky winners will get to play with me on @genevanationalresort brand-new Dance Floor, designed by Craig Halthom.” She added: “This one-of-a-kind 27 hole putting course features a cantina, firepits, music, bocce ball, and so much fun whether you’re a good golfer or just like to putt around! Do you think you can beat me? 😉 All you have to do is sign up!”

The prize also includes a two-night stay and 54 holes of golf for two. Spiranac then urged fans to sign up.

Paige regularly promotes golf-centric brands, including Club Champion and Shot Scope.

Paige Spiranac reveals ‘negative’ social media comments

Last month, Paige opened up on handling unwelcomed comments on her social media, telling her Instagram followers:

“I really struggled with the negative comments at first but then I realized that they don’t know me, the true, real me. They just know this persona, this character that I play, and so, I was able to detach myself from the negative comments and really just have so much fun with it.” Paige is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.