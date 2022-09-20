Paige Spiranac in busty top and tiny shorts talks ‘most horrendous injury ever seen’

Paige Spiranac is stunning in a tiny shirt and shorts to tell a daunting golf story. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac told a thrilling and gory story just in time for spooky season, telling the tale of how a pro golfer was terribly injured.

The stunning blonde shared a video with fans via PointsBet Sportsbook’s Instagram account, as she has a paid partnership with the betting company.

She opened up by discussing how everyone loves watching sports, but it’s never really fun to watch an athlete get injured.

She continues her story as she sits down, wearing a plunging white top and tiny denim shorts.

Her long hair is parted in the middle and kept down, a little bit tucked behind her ear to keep the strands out of her face.

The cute outfit was chosen to tell the terrifying tale of Bryson DeChambeau’s injury on Sunday, where Paige jests it was the “most gruesome” and “makes me sick to my stomach to think about.”

Paige Spiranac in tiny plunging top tells story of Bryson DeChambeau’s golf injury

Paige retold the story of Bryson’s injury over the weekend, noting that he was not “soft” and he “proved everyone wrong.”

She told the harrowing tale of how a spectator rope “came out of nowhere,” at the blinding speed of one mile per hour, and “almost decapitated him” and “blinded him.”

Despite the horrible injury he faced, Paige advises that he got up, continued his round, and “proved that golfers are tough as nails.”

Of course, this is an extreme dramatization of Bryson’s injury, though the pro golfer did get a bit blindsided by the spectator rope when he leaned over and it got caught on the bill of his hat.

The slowed footage shows him hitting the rope and bouncing back as one commentator jokes, “Off with his head!”

Down goes Bryson. (Also, interesting word choice!) pic.twitter.com/YPqrinQYDD — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 18, 2022

Fortunately, it looks like Bryson will be okay, and pros like him and Paige can continue to prove that golfers are some of the toughest athletes around.

Paige Spiranac promotes golf covers in pink skintight spandex

Last week, Paige announced a collaboration with Swag Golf. Swag Golf added special edition Blade, Mallet, and Driver covers in hot pink and white, called the Paige Spiranac version.

Dressed in the trademark colors herself, Paige took to her own Instagram page to announce the launch of the covers and show off some of her pro golfing skills.

Each cover sold for $155.55 without taxes or fees, and they have since sold out after their release.