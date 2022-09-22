Paige Spiranac in busty crop top loves a good underdog

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Golfing sensation Paige Spiranac is showing off her figure and her support for the underdog in a new video.

The OG Insta Golf Girl has been busy sharing content to her Instagram and her TikTok – it was to the former platform that she posted this week.

Fans of the Colorado-born sensation were likely delighted to see her showing off her curvy frame in a revealing look as she went for a twisted shirt getup and a very low neckline.

Paige updated, looking her usual fit self. The star was seated as she chatted to her fans, wearing tiny denim shorts and a skimpy plunging white crop top with a knotted finish.

Paige wore her long blonde hair long and down as she walked fans through her mindset as the annual President’s Cup approaches.

“Am I excited? Not really. Am I going to watch? Absolutely,” Paige told fans, adding that she “loves an underdog story.”

She then went to reveal her top five favorite underdog moments in sports, including Ronda Rousey getting knocked out, plus Miracle on Ice – “enough said.” The social media favorite also stated that the U.S. team is “superior,” confirming that it isn’t an opinion but a straight-up fact.

Paige Spiranac continues lucrative brand deals

Paige might be retired from the green, but she’s nowhere near done raking in cash from brands. In a recent Instagram share, Paige posed while seated on the grass, sending out a massive smile.

Wearing loose braided pigtails and a dangerously low-cut striped crop top, she showed off her legs, abs, and curves as she posed by some golfing equipment.

Paige wrote, “Big end of summer SALE with @shot_scope! Fastest and easiest way to improve your game is with their rangefinders and GPS devices that have performance tracking⛳️ I use the Pro LX+ which is a rangefinder with GPS attached! Use code PAIGE for a discount. Happy golfing my friends.”

Paige Spiranac wins Sexiest Woman Alive 2022

It also looks like Paige can sit back and relax this year. She easily shot to the top slot as Maxim crowned her 2022’s World’s Sexiest Woman – last year, the prize went to Teyana Taylor.

Paige proved why she won the title earlier this month as she sizzled in a skintight and blue Los Angeles Rams crop top, lying on her side and celebrating the start of NFL season.