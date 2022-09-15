Paige Spiranac in braless top wants a man’s love

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is sizzling in a revealing look as she delights her rising TikTok fanbase.

The OG Insta-Golf Girl is building up her following on the platform, and a new video has been showing she’s got a sense of humor.

Paige, who is divorced, talked about men in her video, one gaining plenty of likes and also showing off her fit figure.

The Colorado-born sensation looked impeccable as she walked fans through her thought process when it comes to men.

Talking fantasy football while posing in tight red shorts and a plunging and braless white top, Paige sat on her bed as she addressed her fans.

The former pro golfer, drawing attention to her silhouette, was energetic as she revealed she had had an “epiphany” recently.

“I don’t want a fairytale love story. I want a man to love me like he loves his fantasy football team,” she added. Here, Paige reminded her fellow ladies not to “settle.” Paige further noted that a fantasy football man isn’t going to have “commitment issues.”

By this point, Paige had switched to selfie mode, with the camera also taking in her flawless makeup as she continued with the humor talk. She added a #fantasyfootball to her caption.

Paige has opened up on her own relationship situation, this following a failed marriage to trainer Steven Tinoco.

Paige Spiranac says she’s open to marriage following divorce

Speaking on her Playing a Round podcast this year, Paige revealed: “As you guys know, I am divorced. I wasn’t married for very long and I think that when I initially got divorced, I said I will never get married ever again.”

Paige then let fans know that she’s changed her mind as time has passed.

The YouTube instructor continued, saying: “Now, when I think about it, yes I definitely think I do want to remarry and I’ve learned so many things. I believe in love and I don’t want to have one not great experience ruin a great experience moving forward.”

Paige Spiranac’s fans love her either way

Paige continues to prove immensely popular on social media, and beyond.

In 2022, Maxim crowned her the Sexiest Woman Alive, a prize last year going to artist Teyana Taylor.

Paige marked the win on her Instagram by posing in a sizzling open jacket while going shirtless. In the gushing post, she joked about breaking her Instagram.