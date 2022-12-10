Paige Spiranac showed off her figure in a beige leotard. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac may be a former pro-golfer, but these days her status is more of an influencer and Instagram model with some of the sport thrown in.

The stunning athlete has amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram, and she currently runs a successful YouTube channel with 311k subscribers.

On YouTube, she offers golf instruction videos as well as personal vlogs and vlogs from the golf course.

While she is passionate about golf, Paige is better known these days for her modeling skills and recently released her 2023 calendar.

In an advertisement for the said calendar, Paige wore a tight, beige one-piece leotard paired with knee-high, light brown boots.

She sat on a set of brown stairs outside in nature, looking at the camera confidently with a flirty look on her face.

Her blonde tresses were parted to the side with a bit of a bang, giving her a bombshell look that would suit a calendar perfectly.

Paige advertised the new calendar, writing, “Need a fun stocking stuffer idea? How about my 2023 calendar (smirking emoji).” She gave fans a link to her website where they can get their hands on it.

The former golf pro sells the calendar on her personal website for $28, and it features one picture of Paige for every month. The pictures were shot at Rusty Skillet Ranch in Colorado and there are several bikini shots.

Paige Spiranac recently wore a plaid miniskirt on social media

Paige’s most recent Instagram photo featured the blonde beauty in a plaid miniskirt and a gray crop top that was tied at the chest.

Her blonde hair was styled in big, voluminous waves and she looked incredibly happy with a wide smile on her face as she held on to a golf club.

She asked followers, “Hi😘 Always love learning more about you guys! So who is your all time favorite athlete?”

Paige is a Club Champion ambassador and frequently offers discount codes

Being that golf is at the forefront of her social media channels, Paige has partnered with several golf brands, including PointsBet, Shot Scope and Swag.

One of her biggest endorsements is currently Club Champion, and Paige frequently advertises her discount code to her Instagram followers.

In mid-October, Paige shared a video of herself playing a bit of golf in front of a sunset. She wore a tight gray outfit and was seen hitting a ball before confidently strutting off and looking at the camera with a flirty glance.

She was endorsing Club Champion and gave followers a discount code for 50% off of a fitting fee at one of the locations.