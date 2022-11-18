Paige Spiranac poses for a selfie in September 2022. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac teased her fans as she hinted at the re-release of her 2023 calendar this week.

The ex-professional golfer-turned-model looked stunning as she shared the cover image of the calendar with her 3.7 million followers.

Paige wore a tiny black bikini top that left little to the imagination and looked as though she was emerging from a pool, with her long blonde hair wet and slicked back.

Her makeup was sexy but natural, with subtle winged eyeliner and neutral glossy lips.

The 29-year-old wrote a caption to go along with her photo, saying, “Might also restock my calendar since you’ve been asking! Be the first in line here!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The calendar contains many more sexy snaps of the golfing beauty. Paige is currently the most followed golf personality on social media.

Paige Spiranac is stunning in a tiny black bikini top. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac launches merch after being named World’s Sexiest Woman

Paige always looks amazing, but back in June she was named Maxim magazine’s World’s Sexiest Woman of 2022.

She took this opportunity to launch her own range of merchandise for her fans to buy in collaboration with the magazine. The Paige x Maxim launch includes a t-shirt, posters, golf and beach towels, all featuring the model’s face and body.

Paige expressed her shock at winning the number one spot in a statement released by the New York Post. She said, “Even up to when we did the photo shoot, when the magazine came out, I’m like, I’m still in disbelief that this actually happened. It’s such an honor and I still, to this day, I look at the magazine and I’m like, ‘That’s not me, I can’t believe this happened.'”

The collection can be purchased on paigespiranac.com.

Paige Spiranac shows off her form

Even though Paige doesn’t play golf professionally anymore, she still hits the courses herself, coaches players, and often posts hints and tips on her social media.

This week, she posted a video showing her fans three tips on how to improve their swing.

She explained in the short video, “most of the time you’re not hitting it that fierce because your swing is out of sync.”

Paige suggested three tips including putting 95% of your weight on one foot, pausing at the top of your swing, and lastly, placing a second ball behind your club to improve on a back swing.