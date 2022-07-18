Paige Spiranac hits the red carpet in bikini

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is rocking the swimwear trend on the red carpet.

The OG Insta-Golf girl and social media sensation sizzled as she attended a Maxim event over the weekend. The invite was likely automatic, given that the magazine has crowed Paige the Sexiest Woman Alive this year.

Posting to her Instagram stories and for her three million+ followers on Sunday, Paige showed off her sexy evening look, one mixing up sheer fabrics with swimwear.

The Colorado-native was all smiles as she posed in a plunging and eye-popping black bikini top, pairing the skimpy upper with matching briefs worn under a see-through black midi skirt with silver stud accents.

Adding in strappy black heels, Paige opted for wavy and layered locks, plus a full face of makeup, including a bold red lip and defined brows.

“@MAXIMMAG,” the star wrote.

Paige Spiranac poses on the red carpet in a bikini top and skirt. Pic credit: @paige_renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac named ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Paige had shouted out her Maxim win in June, posting a celebratory update to mark her Sexiest Woman Alive achievement and sharing a shirtless and open jacket shot for her followers.

“I think I broke IG lol I went to check my post and it was gone so let’s try this again! I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, “are you sure?” because I was truly in disbelief,” she opened.

Paige Spiranac reveals what ‘sexy’ means to her

The YouTuber instructor continued:

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!”

Last year, Maxim awarded the win to entertainer Teyana Taylor. Paige last updated her Instagram with a permanent post three days ago. Sharing a cheeks-out shot while in a tiny minidress, the stunner smiled for the camera, writing: “It’s Open Championship time! Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start👀👀 Hopefully this ages well come Sunday lol.”

Fans have left over 129,000 likes. Spiranac gained even more likes over the Fourth of July as she stunned in a checkered bikini while outdoors and flaunting her sensational curves.

“USHappy 4thUS,” she captioned the sizzling shot.