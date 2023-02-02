Paige Spiranac brought her fashion game to the golf course yesterday, wearing a pink halter dress.

While she left the jewelry at home, she upped the sporty look with pink-laced white sneakers and one hot pink golf glove.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to talk about Paige’s hair, which she wore in loose curls cascading over her shoulders.

Likewise, she went there with her makeup, highlighting those baby blues with dramatic lashes and a whisper of eyeshadow.

The 29-year-old former professional golfer spent the day doing what she loves most while promoting Club Champion, the country’s number one club fitter, builder & golf brand retailer.

Of course, she tagged Club Champion in the share, emphasizing her great day on the green.

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac sizzled in golf getup to promote Playing A Round Podcast

Paige took golf attire to a new level of hotness earlier this week, sporting a revealing baby blue top with a tiny lavender skirt to promote her hit podcast, Playing A Round.

The show is focused on golf but caters to all sports enthusiasts, with Paige offering a bold, lighthearted approach to the topic.

Plus, as one of the most followed golfers in the world, it’s no surprise people are eager to hear what the stunning Colorado native has to say!

She wrote, “Back in the swing of it!” advertising the release of a new episode and encouraging fans to follow and subscribe for new content.

Paige also included upcoming appearances at the WM and Super Bowl, with trips to Chicago and Australia in the works.

Paige Spiranac showed off golf skills in miniskirt and crop top

Paige sent temperatures soaring on the green, showing off her stellar skills in a tight, cropped white turtleneck and gray miniskirt.

The gorgeous, social media personality bent down to set her neon green ball on the tee, taking a quick moment to admire the view before sending the ball to space with one perfect stroke.

Always a professional, Paige kept her long blonde hair out of the way of her swing, securing the silky locks with a chic clip in the back.

She let the video speak for itself, adding just a simple golf emoji.

Paige stays in shape when she’s not on the golf course, using a blend of at-home and “anywhere” workout routines.

Oh, and for anyone wanting to train like a pro, she’s got you covered with an entire playlist of fitness routines on YouTube, tackling everything from abs and arms to legs and glutes!