Golf and social media sensation Paige Spiranac is on the golf course and ready to get her game on, as she recently showed fans a stunning outfit she’d rock on the green.

The blonde beauty shared a carousel of images featuring herself in a gorgeous plunging blue top with a short white skirt. Seated in a golf cart, she sat back against the seat with an elbow bent and a hand next to her face. A beautiful course was behind her, although slightly blurry with Spiranac as the shot’s focus.

In her images, the 28-year-old wore a pair of large black shades and flashed a beautiful smile with pink lips. She kept her wavy blond hair flowing rather than tied, as it fell across her shoulders and back.

In a second image, she’s removed the smile for this shot and has her lips sealed for a different look. A third pic showed Spiranac smiling again, with her hands on the seat.

That prompted a question for her 3.7 million followers on Instagram, as Spiranac wanted to know their preferred photo.

“What do you prefer? The smile😄 or serious😏,” she asked to gauge which of the pics was better received.

As of this writing, Spiranac’s latest IG post had racked up over 30,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Paige Spiranac reacted to Phil Mickelson’s remarks about golf attire

Spiranac, who has famously shown a variety of fashions at the golf course, recently weighed in on comments made by professional golfer Phil Mickelson regarding another pro golfer’s attire.

According to NY Post, Mickelson tweeted about Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, questioning his choice for fashion on the green.

“The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted. He added, “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Spiranac returned to podcasting. One of the topics she addressed in her recent Playing a Round episode was Ryder’s outfit and Mickelson’s comments.

“Phil Mickelson, which I didn’t see because I’m blocked, but people were posting about it,” Spiranac said, continuing, “Phil Mickelson even had this tweet saying, ‘How can you show four inches of skin?’ Also, if Phil thinks that’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife.”

“He was showing maybe an inch of ankle, they weren’t super tight,” Spiranac commented about Ryder’s outfit. “I thought he looked good but it just shows how incredibly frustrating golf Twitter can be that they were so bothered by Sam Ryder wearing joggers.”

Last February, Mickelson went on a social media blocking spree, including him blocking Spiranac among others. However, the reason he blocked Spiranac is unclear.

Paige Spiranac shared her leg day routine

Part of Spiranac’s brand combines many things, including golf skills, personality, and overall look for social media or magazine covers. She works out regularly to remain healthy and fit, like many others.

On her official YouTube, she shared a video in which she detailed her leg day routine, saying she got a lot of comments regarding her lower body, including her thighs and glutes.

“I get a lot of comments about my leg strength. I have thunder thighs, as you might like to call them,” she said. “I used to be pretty insecure about my thighs…now I just kind of accept my body as it is.”

In her video, Spiranac uses weights but told those who want to follow along that using body weight also works.

She did a warmup using a resistance band before going with heavier weights. Once she was ready, she moved on to those exercises with weights, performing squats using a barbell or kettlebell, deadlifts, kettlebell swings, and split squats.

Spiranac also said she does supersets, which involves performing several sets of different back-to-back exercises. She said it’s good cardio, similar to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, and helps her knock out multiple exercises.

The golf and social media star also spoke to people about finding the time to get their workouts done because they’re checking their phones and worrying about other tasks.

“I think a lot of people don’t want to work out because they say they don’t have the time to do it. But I think it’s because, same as practicing golf [for some]- you’re not going in and practicing with a purpose, and so it takes a lot longer. You don’t feel as accomplished.”

She said she gets her workouts done in about 30 to 45 minutes because she’s hitting the exercises hard and focused throughout the routine.

“You can spare 30 minutes throughout your day. Just put your phone away. Consider it me time,” Spiranac suggested.