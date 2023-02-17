Paige Spiranac flashed a smile as she promoted the latest Bag Boy Zip-to-Fit golf stand bag.

The beauty may have given up professional golf, but the social media star continues to attract sponsors related to the sport.

Bag Boy is an established brand in golf that offers cart bags, push carts, and numerous golf-related accessories.

The 29-year-old was glammed up as she rocked a minidress in the ad she shared on her Instagram Story.

Paige posed next to three golf bags, writing on the photo, “You can turn your bag into a Sunday bag in seconds with removal pockets.”

Some of the other features of the bag are that it’s lightweight, water-resistant, and comes in five different colors.

Paige Spiranac shows her leg and glutes workout routine

In a YouTube video, Paige showed her leg day routine and gave a step-by-step walkthrough.

The social media star wore a blue spandex outfit and had her blonde locks tied in a ponytail.

She started the workout with a resistance band above her ankles before pulling it above her knees for side steps and leg lifts.

Paige began her weight training with a variety of squats.

She put on wrist support for her deadlifts, performing four sets of 10 repetitions.

The golf instructor then moved to supersets and split squats. She finished her glute and leg workout with ankle weight exercises consisting of leg lifts and circles.

She frequently shares workout videos that consist of yoga, low-impact bodyweight movements, and ab exercises for golf.

As for her diet, Paige doesn’t drink alcohol and practices intermittent fasting by having her last meal of the day at 7 pm and breakfast at 11 am.

She generally eats healthy with high-protein options such as turkey, sausages, and hummus — the Instagram star also snacks on burritos and lemon squares on occasion.

Paige Spiranac gives a golf tutorial

Paige stunned in a purple outfit for a golf tutorial video on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote,

“Short game tutorial! I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!”

The beauty started with the low spinner she learned from Tiger Woods at a charity event. She wrote that meeting the golf legend was the coolest moment in her life.

She went on to show the bunker shot, touchy spin shop, and flow shot in the clip.

The golf instructor has several tutorial videos on her YouTube channel to help beginners get involved with the sport.

Paige is also the host of the podcast, Playing a Round with Paige, in which she talks about everything golf.