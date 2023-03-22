Paige Spiranac stuns in her latest look, and this time it has nothing to do with her outfit or golfing skills.

The “OG Insta golf girl” showed off her new hairstyle, though the silky blonde locks are still there and cascading down her shoulders in the most modelesque way.

She added new bangs that perfectly frame her face and flatter her complexion. Luckily, they are wispy and light so she can push them off to the side should she decide to be free of hair in her face for a while.

While her bangs certainly stole the show, she went a little wild in a snakeskin dress for the occasion that emphasized her enviable curves.

As usual, Paige kept her makeup glamorous yet natural with black-lined eyes, long lashes, and dark red lipstick. She confidently stared down the camera lens as she looked at herself to style her hair.

She joked, “The bangs are back lol.”

Paige Spiranac showed off her new hairstyle in a snakeskin dress. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac appeared on the Playing Around podcast last year

Paige previously showed off her bangs almost a year ago in May for a selfie with a microphone as she advertised her interview on the Playing Around podcast.

Her blonde hair was straightened for that photo, and her bangs were styled on top while she wore a white button-down top.

In her caption, she revealed what the episode was about, claiming she previewed the PGA Championship and some personal tidbits like believing in Santa until an older age and bad haircuts (hopefully, she wasn’t talking about her bangs.)

Paige once again appeared on the Playing Around podcast to talk failure

Paige recently appeared on the Playing Around podcast once again at the beginning of this month, where she dived deep into her former pro-golfing career and shared some insight into her early life that most followers don’t know about.

The blonde beauty went pro after playing for a year at the University of Arizona and San Diego State. However, by the end, she said she felt “burnt out.”

Paige talked about the difficulty she experienced when she wasn’t excelling at the level she wanted within the sport. Coming from two parents who were athletes and told her she would be successful if she put in the work was hard on her.

She said, “It keeps me up at night to be honest, because I feel like a failure and it’s really difficult for me to wrap my head around the fact that I never made it — not as a gymnast, not as a tennis player, not as a golfer.”

She added, “It’s been hard. It’s really hard because I felt like I could do it and there was just something that was missing.”

Paige is a brand ambassador for club fitting brand Club Champion

Of course, with her influencer status and how she completely blew up online, Paige is doing just fine now.

With her position as a top golf influencer, the bombshell frequently endorses various brands, including Club Champion.

The brand offers custom golf club fitting with several stores throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

They offer several different fittings, with the most comprehensive Full Bag Fitting costing $400.

Keep an eye on Paige’s Instagram for more Club Champion discount codes.