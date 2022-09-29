Paige Spiranac goes nude in the sheets for announcement

Paige Spiranac sizzled while going nude in the sheets to make an announcement about her products. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Paige Spiranac has proven once again that she knows how to keep her fans on their toes.

Known for sharing golf tips and showing off her stunning figure on her Instagram page, often wearing low-cut tops to perfect her golf swing, Paige once again did not disappoint as she went to her stories section for her latest revealing share.

Going nude for the snap while making an important announcement, the former golf pro and social media star covered herself up in only sheets while showing off her incredible figure.

Paige lay on her side on top of the bedspread, gazing stoically away from the camera while using her arm to keep her head propped up.

Her glowing skin was evident even in the black-and-white snap, and perfectly manicured nails decorated the ends of her fingertips.

The post gave fans more than just a reminder that the athlete holds the Maxim Magazine title for the World’s Sexiest Woman alive, with the snap apparently coming from her time shooting for the publication. It also gave followers information about her merchandise.

Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac goes nude to promote products

Using the stunning snap to relay to her fans that items from her shoot with Maxim were currently available to buy online, Paige plugged a host of products like towels, hats, and posters while encouraging people to check out her link to see more.

Coming months after Paige was given the illustrious title, the golfer looked to be aiming to rope fans back in with her nude snap from her time in front of the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A quick tap on her link took the viewer to her private website connected directly to the Maxim shoot, showing all of her mentioned merchandise up for sale, with towels going for around $58 while a t-shirt with her swimsuit-clad image on the front runs at $48.

Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

The golfer-turned-Instagram celebrity has used her status and sexy figure in the past for other product promotions, decking herself out in white lingerie this summer to share news of her new towels that were dropping shortly.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in plunging lingerie to talk towels

In August, Paige rocked her best lingerie set, an outfit she has donned in several other snaps, to share news of her new towel line.

Pointing followers to her website once more, Paige lay sprawled out on a purple sheet, reclining on her back while kicking up her feet to rest in an elevated position against the side of the covered seat.

Going white from her bust to her feet, Paige lightly fluffed her blonde pin-up girl locks as a sheer, busty body suit enhanced her upper curves and see-through stocking wrapped around her legs before finishing off with pointed high heels.

Paige rocked the white lingerie set again this summer when she showed herself holding a beer stein in her hand as she reminded fans about her highly-anticipated towel launch.

With two weeks now standing behind her last Instagram post, with only occasional stories cropping up on her page, followers will undoubtedly be eager to keep their eyes on the star’s account to see what Paige’s next move will be.