Paige Spiranac goes golfing in plunging minidress

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is thrilling fans as she hits the green in a plunging mini dress. The 29-year-old YouTube golf instructor and social media sensation put her assets on display as she proved just why she’s an Instagram star recently, dolling herself up in a hot pink look and getting the thumbs-up from her three million+ followers.

The blonde went very low-cut in her share last week, confirming she’s been spending time in The Bahamas.

Paige Spiranac is a golfer babe in hot pink minidress look

The gallery opened with Paige crossing her toned legs as she chilled in the shade from a golf buggy.

The former pro golfer, who is 100% at home on the green, sizzled as she flaunted her curves in a sleeveless thigh-skimming minidress, upping the ante with matching latex gloves worn only on one hand, plus glam dark shades.

Sending out a soft smile as she wore her blonde locks swept up into a bun, Paige drove fans to swipe, where she reappeared in selfie mode and smiling again as she rocked a dark red lip.

Fans then saw the bombshell in video mode for a little confident pouting, with a geotag placing her at the Royal Blue Gold Club.

Addressing fans, Paige opened:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“A little Bahamas golf🌸🐚 I’ll be honest, my game is really struggling right now. Today I got the yips off the tee which was the first time that’s happened since playing pro. I was pretty discouraged and have been down on myself about my golf game.” She added:

“I know we can all feel this way sometimes so I want to take you along with me as I work on my game. So more stories with practice plans and we will go through my @shot_scope stats together! Let’s make this a team effort. A support group for bad golf lol. What’s one thing you want to improve on this summer with your game?”

Paige Spiranac goes eye-popping in shirtless blazer look

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer had once again shown off the assets back on April 7.

Here, she posed shirtless and in an eye-popping green blazer and mini dress look while flashing her pearly whites. This post had come promoting PointsBet Sportsbook, which Spiranac has a brand deal with. The star is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders on Instagram. Paige, meanwhile, follows celebrities, including singer Miley Cyrus and actress Sydney Sweeney.