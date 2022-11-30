Paige Spiranac showed off a variety of busty attire as she asked for her fans’ opinions. Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac continued her social media domination as one of the world’s most beautiful celebrities as she playfully showed off some flirty golfing attire.

The former golfing professional-turned-social-media-star hopped onto her site for the first time in a week to give fans a look at some of her best sports outfits while asking followers which one they liked best.

Starting off in just some tan, spandex shorts, and a busty crop top, Paige captioned the video “Golf girl outfits” before jumping off screen to then reappear in a look titled “Country Club.”

The blonde beauty wore a stunning, deep green dress for her first look, complete with a white-rimmed collar that culminated at her chest with a zipper that the star left pulled mostly down to show off her curves.

Paige then took a little spin which sent her to her next look for a Country Club setting, donning a sexy black button-up shirt with short sleeves.

The first four to five buttons remained undone in true Paige fashion and the star paired the look with a plaid, pleated, green miniskirt.

Paige Spiranac goes busty in unzipped tops

Next, Paige showed off her two “Public Course” wear, first going with a stunning low-cut, black spandex t-shirt, which she paired with a plaid, pleated, blue miniskirt.

The stunner showed a hint of her midriff as the top cut off just at her navel and she mimed swinging a golf club to send her into her next outfit, which was a canary-yellow tank top with navy slacks.

Her final two looks fell under the “IG Golf Girl” category as Paige worked her way first into a navy crop top with three-quarter sleeves and a deeply-plunging neckline.

She added a pop of color to her dark top by putting on a grass-green miniskirt, which she seductively adjusted a few times to creep the hemline higher before leaning into the lens to show off her final look.

Paige finished off her show in an all-white ensemble, going with a sleeveless, white crop top with a deep neckline and matching it with a white miniskirt.

While Paige does seem to love a good fashion show, the former golfer has also proven that she knows how to get sensual in the name of spreading the word about her latest career endeavors.

Paige Spiranac wears lingerie to announce launch of Devant Sport Towels

In August, Paige announced her latest career move by doing what she does best and going with a skin-baring ensemble to share the news with fans.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paige took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was launching a new towel line, doing so while wearing a sheer, white lingerie bustier.

Gripping what looked like a pitcher of beer in her hand and leaning in for a good look at her stunning attire, Paige told fans she would be dropping a new towel line soon.

Paige later continued her towel plugging, donning similar attire to spread the word that her products were getting a facelift with some new items.

Partnering with Devant Sport Towels for the lineup, Paige has proven that her risque wear has only aided the star in spreading the word about her latest career moves.

The towels reportedly sold out after their initial release, and have continued to pull in big bucks as the star releases new pieces into the collection.

Her Masters-inspired line-up, which Paige promoted by wearing just an open-faced blazer and miniskirt, also quickly sold out upon release, further demonstrating that she can probably sell just about anything with her busty and flattering looks.