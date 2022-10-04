Paige Spiranac goes busty in plunging tank to share deep, dark secret

Paige Spiranac dipped it low in a signature move for the former golf pro as she answered fan questions. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac dipped it low in a plunging tank as she took to her Instagram page to answer some burning fan questions.

The 29-year-old former golf pro-turned-social-media-star made a signature move as she wore a low-cut top for a little Q&A.

Going for a slightly more casual vibe than some of her other posts, Paige still managed to knock her look out of the park as she donned her taupe-hued, spandex-looking tank top that showed off plenty of skin.

Keeping her blonde locks twisted off her face in two loose braids for an elevated effect, the beauty sat down to spend time with her devoted followers as they inquired about various topics.

One particular query garnered a slightly surprising response from Paige, with a fan asking, “What’s something you normally wouldn’t share?”

Paige gave a candid, unexpected reply, telling fans that her “deep dark secret” is that she still has the blanket she was given at birth and sleeps with it every night despite it being “ratty and gross.”

“I don’t care what anyone says. I’m not throwing it out!” Paige exclaimed while giving a huge smile and laughing.

Paige Spiranac discusses her type of man

Along with sharing her adorable secret, Paige also got candid about the type of man she would like to date.

The golfer was previously married to sports trainer Steven Tinoco for four years before announcing earlier this year that she had divorced him.

A fan asked Paige to share if she would rather date a guy who is great at golf or who likes golf but isn’t necessarily that good at the sport.

The Maxim-proclaimed Sexiest Woman Alive seemed to be amused by the question and told the fan that she prefers to date men who enjoy the game but aren’t super good at it because, in her experience, guys who are good at golf tend to want to play “all the time” and can get “so competitive.”

“Golf is still work for me,” she shared, adding, “I don’t wanna go play golf all the time. When I have time off, the last thing I wanna do is go play, like, 36 holes.”

Paige Spiranac talks about feeling left out

In the Q&A, Paige also got real about her life behind the scenes, sharing that, despite her celebrity status, she still can feel lonely sometimes.

After a fan asked her if she ever feels left out, Paige didn’t miss a beat, saying, “My entire life.”

She explained that even though many people think she must have the greatest life and have so many friends, there are still times she does not feel at home, even in her chosen sport.

“Even in the gold industry now, I still feel like an outcast and not fully accepted,” she revealed to her fans.

Paige added that growing up, she had “a ton of health issues” that made it hard for her to feel like she fit in with her peers.