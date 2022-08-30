Paige Spiranac goes braless in lacy white top

Paige Spiranac is stunning in her recent braless look. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac spiced up her followers’ timelines on Tuesday when she shared a fun video of her dancing.

The past few weeks have been busy for Paige as she promotes herself, a new towel, and still makes content for her YouTube Channel.

Most recently, she shared a video with fans explaining how to lower their golf scores by practicing their putting. Naturally, she wore a cute outfit for the lesson.

Her 3.6 million Instagram followers are used to seeing her regularly update her page with new content, and this Tuesday was no different.

After sharing some clips from her golf lesson video, she shared a snapshot of a Reel on her Instagram Stories and only advised followers, “click here.”

The post features a seconds-long video as Paige poses for the camera with fast music in the background and proves just how photogenic she is.

Paige Spiranac shows off toned abs in lacy white top

The video features a heavy filter that creates a sepia-toned image, but Paige appears to be sitting on a chair or couch as she moves her hands in and out of her hair and flashes smiles at the camera.

Her outfit of choice featured a white, satiny top with lace edges. The top was connected by a dainty string in the middle, showing off the braless look with ease.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bottoms appeared to match the top, and it’s possible she’s wearing a skirt for the video.

Paige went through a very quiet divorce earlier this year, but the star isn’t letting that slow her down as she keeps working on her career and creating new content.

In her latest video, she looks happier than ever, but it hasn’t always been this easy for the pro golfer.

Paige Spiranac opens up on divorce from Steven Tinoco

Paige married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018, but the two quietly split earlier this year.

Paige revealed on her YouTube channel that she was dealing with her recent divorce back in March. She noted that she was ready for a fresh start and, at the time, was preparing to move back to Colorado.

She revealed, “The moving process has been crazy,” while she’s “trying to work and balance life and a non-existent personal life in the midst of all this.”

The New York Post reports that Paige further addressed her divorce in a Q&A on Instagram, where she revealed, “I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

Paige does keep her personal life very private, and while there’s no confirmed date when her divorce took place, it seems that the golf pro is single right now.