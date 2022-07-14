Paige Spiranac gives rear view in minidress for ‘money’ shot

Paige Spiranac gave a cheeky display while posing with her back to the camera and wearing a minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Paige Spiranac got in touch with her cheeky side as she playfully posed in a miniskirt with no visible underwear on.

Talking up the PGA Open Championship games that have just started as of today, Paige ensured that she kept up with her Instagram status as a sex symbol, giving a rear view while posing in a miniskirt.

Paige Spiranac offered a rear view in a minidress with no visible underwear

Sharing the new photo with her adoring fans on Instagram, Paige looked as stunning as ever while upping the ante as she stood with her back to the camera wearing a super short workout dress.

Seen sporting the hot look with no visible underwear, Paige got her cheeky side on as she put her buns on display underneath the attire, making sure to give a head-turn back at the lens and flash one of her brilliant smiles.

The backdrop of green grass could be seen surrounding her as the golf star gripped a golf club in one hand and her golf bag rested on the ground to her left.

Paige captioned the shot, “It’s Open Championship time! Who do you have winning? I have my money on Cam Smith and it looks like he had a great start👀👀 Hopefully this ages well come Sunday lol,” to put her vote in for who will take away the final trophy at the elite event.

Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on negative criticism

While the athlete and Instagram sensation continues to take the internet by storm with her revealing pics, Paige’s followers are not always keen to see so much of her online.

As reported by Monsters and Critics and the New York Post, Paige has fallen victim to the scrutiny and wrath of online trolls who often creep onto her social media page to slam the blonde sensation for her outfit choices.

“I really struggled with the negative comments at first but then I realized that they don’t know me, the true, real me. They just know this persona, this character that I play, and so, I was able to detach myself from the negative comments and really just have so much fun with it,” she was said to have told her Instagram fans during a Q&A session.

“And when I say this character that I play, I always try to be very authentic and genuine, but this is just one facet of my personality. So this ‘Paige Renee’ character is the most fun, sexy, confident version of myself and that’s what I like to put out on social media,” she added.