Paige Spiranac got into the holiday spirit in a red Santa Claus dress. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is one of the world’s most beautiful women, at least according to the Maxim Hot 100 list, but she’s carved out a special niche for herself that is completely different from most influencers.

The stunning model is a former pro-golfer who shares tutorial videos on YouTube and Instagram as well as several advertisements for golf-related products.

Of course, Christmas is the perfect time of year to advertise products, and Paige got into the holiday spirit as she sported a Santa outfit to share her latest venture.

The stunning influencer shared a picture of herself in a thigh-skimming, tight red Santa dress that featured white cotton around the bottom and the chest as well as a black belt that cinched in her waist.

She accessorized with a pair of black leather boots that matched her outfit with white cotton on the top, as well as a red Santa Claus hat.

She matched her makeup to the outfit, going for a glamorous eye and bright red lipstick while holding a golf club in front of her as if she was about to hit a ball.

On top of the picture, she wrote, “Dropping a limited edition holiday golf towel [smirking emoji].”

Under that, she wrote, “First come, first served through email,” and instructed followers to sign up on her website for a chance to get their own.

Pic credit: _paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac dressed for Halloween recently as she endorsed Swag Golf

Paige dressed in another holiday look, though she dressed for Halloween a couple of months ago. She revealed to her Instagram followers that she was dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter.

In the caption, she endorsed Swag Golf, who were holding a Halloween costume contest, and said, “I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer😏.”

Paige wore a green one-piece leotard with a black harness, red beret, and red gloves, looking incredibly sexy with braided pigtails to match.

Paige is an ambassador for Club Champion

Along with Swag Golf, Paige also endorses several other golf brands, including Club Champion.

In March, Paige excitedly told followers that golf season would be coming soon, and she went to Club Champion to test out some new drivers, leaving her mind blown.

She gave followers a discount code for when they book a fitting in the store and asked if everyone is ready for the start of the season. On top of that, she told followers they could check out a YouTube video in which she was seen doing a Stealth Driver Review.

Paige shared a picture of herself looking absolutely fire in a black one-piece spandex suit with thigh-skimming shorts and wore her blonde hair wavy as she pushed it back with a headband.

Of course, she had to make sure golf was somehow involved in the picture and carried a golf club behind her back as she smiled at the camera over her shoulder.

Paige gave the store a full review as she was seen testing out various drivers and offering viewers a discount during the YouTube video as well.

She not only tested out drivers at the shop but was seen getting her sweat on while playing at the golf course.