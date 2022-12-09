Paige Spiranac showed off her figure in a clinging Christmas onesie. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac got into the holiday spirit as she wore a Christmas-themed onesie to promote her new Youtube video.

While Paige has mostly become known for her influencer status, amassing a staggering 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone, she still tries to make sure golf stays at the forefront of her social media pages.

The former pro-golfer promoted her Youtube video, 2022 Gift Guide for Golf Lovers, wearing a dark green onesie with a pattern of gingerbread men and candy canes.

Despite the outfit usually being worn by children, Paige rocked it with confidence as she took a stunning selfie. On top of the picture she wrote, “Did a holiday golf gift guide on Youtube!” and linked to her video.

She wore her blonde tresses down and straight, though it was completely voluminous, along with a glam makeup look that included dark pink lipstick and long eyelashes.

The blonde bombshell looked at the camera confidently, almost as if she was keeping a secret from her audience with a playful glance.

In her Youtube video, Paige advertised several brands of which she’s an ambassador, including Club Champion, SWAG Golf, XGolf, and Shot Scope. Several of the brands include discount codes from the influencer, which can be found in the links below her video.

Paige Spiranac was named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022

In June, Paige was named the Sexiest Woman Alive on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, and she attended the cover launch party at Hyde Beach in Miami.

She tweeted a picture of herself at the party in which she made sure everyone knew why she achieved the number one spot. The stunning influencer wore a black bikini top with several black strings going across the stomach.

She paired it with matching black bikini bottoms, and a black see-through maxi-skirt on the bottom.

She was clearly excited to be gracing the cover of Maxim, writing in her tweet, “Had so much fun at the @MaximMag hot 100 party last night! Still in shock to see my face on the cover!”

Had so much fun at the @MaximMag hot 100 party last night! Still in shock to see my face on the cover! pic.twitter.com/fImRfTWA5i — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2022

Paige is an ambassador for Club Champion

Paige is an ambassador for Club Champion, frequently sharing videos of herself playing golf as she advertises for the brand.

In October, she shared a video of herself hitting a golf ball as she wore an incredibly tight gray mini-skirt and long-sleeved white top. She clipped her blonde hair up, and happily walked by the camera after hitting her ball, giving a flirty look in the process.

She gave followers a discount code that could be used for a 50% off a fitting fee, claiming it was, “Just in time for the holiday season.”