Paige Spiranac explains why she prefers public courses while looking cute as ever. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is an absolutely talented golfer and stunning beauty, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t face some issues when golfing.

Paige is known both for her skills and her looks, but sometimes being declared the World’s Sexiest Woman by Maxim isn’t always a benefit.

In a recent social media share, Paige explained why she tends to stay away from country clubs or private golf courses and why she prefers a public course, noting that a lot of private or country clubs have “elitist attitudes.”

She further explained in the video that she went to a country club after they reached out and asked if she could come and they would host her.

She asked if her outfit was okay and shot a ton of content but was later asked to remove the tags from the club when they didn’t want to be associated with her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So for the video, Paige was golfing off the course while she voiced over, advising that people should be less serious about the sport and just have fun.

Paige Spiranac says, ‘wear what you want’

Paige is no stranger to haters coming for her and accusing her of using her body for fame, but she has a message for them.

When speaking to Maxim last year, Paige revealed, “People say you’re promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is wear what you want to wear.”

She continued, “I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you ‘cause you like to show cleavage. My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing.”

She added, “When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings.”

Paige Spiranac collaborates with Club Champion

The former pro golfer has partnered with a lot of brands over the past few years, mainly different golf and sports brands. One such collaboration was with Club Champion, a golf club fitter and builder focused on improving their customers’ golf game.

Aside from their fittings and builds, Club Champion has a variety of items for sale online, naturally including clubs and club components, but also apparel and additional accessories.

The brand offers a snapback hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and a belt as part of their apparel line, but naturally, they have a lot of different clubs available, ranging from $239.99 up to $899.99+.

They also carry a range of club shafts, a couple of golf bags, a driver cover, and even a cigar tray.

As for Paige, she was blown away by the quality of their drivers and gave them a raving review on Instagram and on YouTube.