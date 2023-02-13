Paige Spiranac was busy this weekend as she kept her “OG Insta golf girl” status with a trip to the Phoenix Open.

As always, Paige showed off her sensational figure in an outfit that may not have necessarily suited the golf course but still looked absolutely adorable for sitting in the stands as a viewer.

She went for a cowgirl-inspired ensemble wearing a white crop top that featured bell sleeves, a low-cut neckline, and a tie in the middle paired with high-waisted denim jeans that flattered her toned figure.

She added white cowgirl boots on the bottom that added to her outfit theme and kept it very simple by not adding any other accessories.

Paige clearly took a lot of time with her hair and makeup as it looked utterly glamorous amongst the backdrop of the green golf course.

She wore her blonde hair down in romantic waves and swiped on a darker eye makeup look with pink lipgloss.

She captioned the shot, “What happens at the WM, ends up on social media⛳️.”

The golf influencer attended quite the golf tournament, with American Scottie Scheffler dethroning Rory Mcllroy to take the number one spot with his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Paige Spiranac let followers in on who she was supporting in the Super Bowl

It’s been a busy weekend for sports as the Super Bowl LVII took place on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Just before the game, Paige shared an outfit to her Instagram page asking followers who they thought she would be rooting for, writing in her caption, “Slide to picture number 2 to see who I’m rooting for at the big game this year! Who do you think will win? Eagles or Chiefs?”

She wore tiny black shorts with a circular pattern throughout and paired them with a white crop top that said, “Shakes for Philadelphia Touchdowns” on it.

In a carousel of shots, she was turned around at first and later showed herself from the front for the big reveal.

Paige endorses Club Champion for golf club fitting

Of course, even if she occasionally supports other sports like football, Paige always goes back to her golf roots with several endorsements on her social media page.

At the beginning of October, she shared a video of herself at the golf course hitting a few balls to advertise Club Champion, offering followers a discount code.

Club Champion offers custom golf club fittings with customers able to come to one of several locations in North America, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

It’s wise to keep an eye on her Instagram as she frequently offers discount codes from the brand, as well as several other golf-related companies.

Currently, with a club purchase of $500 or more, the company is offering a 50% discount on a fitting.